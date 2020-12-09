BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain youth sled hill is open once again for winter fun. The hill, which is operated by the Town of Beech Mountain, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
The sled hill is located next to the Visitor Center right in the center of town. Masks are required while on the hill, and the town has implemented a 50-person max capacity to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and encourage safe practices.
The hill’s opening comes as Mother Nature dumps snow on the mountaintops across the region, but for when nature is not hard at work, the Town of Beech Mountain has its own snow gun to pile on the white stuff to make for a fun and memorable sledding experience.
“The snow is melting, but we are able to put down about three feet of snow on the hill. The temperature has been really good for us to make snow, so there is plenty of snow for us up on the hill,” Sean Royal of Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation said.
According to the town’s website, plastic sleds are required on the hill. Folks may bring their own or purchase or rent one at one of the three stores within walking distance of the sled hill. Additional parking is available at the Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria across the street, with WiFi and restrooms available at the Visitors Center. Folks are encouraged to call (800) 468-5506 to receive live updates on sledding conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.