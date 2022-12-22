BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Resort has announced that it will be closed for skiing and snowboarding on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 23 and 24, according to a social media post from the resort.
"The forecasted temperatures and high winds may create dangerous conditions on the slopes," the resort shared. "We value the well-being of our customers, staff and community members and plan to re-open at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, with more favorable skiing conditions."
According to the resort, all customers who purchased a slope ticket, childcare, Traxx, or Burton Learn to Ride programs will be refunded.
The Beech Mountain area and much of the northwest NC mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory, as well as wind chill warning and high wind warning through Friday night.
BMR reported that over the next 48 hours, snowmaking efforts will concentrate on Southern Star and White Lightning to get the mountain's front side ready as soon as possible. The resort added that tubing, Beech Mountain Brewing Co., and Ski Beech Sports will operate on a regular schedule, and that events, including Santa and live music with Shelby Rae Moore, are on schedule.
Sugar Mountain Resort has not announced any schedule changes but will disseminate any updated information on its website at https://skisugar.com/. Sugar posted a winter and travel alert via its social media page earlier this week.
"If you are planning to hit the slopes this weekend, be prepared for frigid temps and snow covered roads," the post stated. "Temps Friday afternoon around zero (wind chill minus 20), Saturday 5, Sunday 15... Take precautions against frostbite and hypothermia, and four-wheel drive may be required."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.