BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Resort is partnering with local conservation organization MountainTrue and its Watauga Riverkeeper to expand the resort’s sustainability programs and support the conservation programs of MountainTrue.
Through the partnership, MountainTrue will work with Beech Mountain Resort to help expand the business’s commitments to water conservation and environmental stewardship. Beech Mountain Resort is supporting MountainTrue’s environmental and community programs through a generous annual donation, promoting the organization at its upcoming Summer Concert Series and other events throughout the year.
"Our water supply is the backbone of our winter offerings. We depend on our watershed’s ability to regenerate to produce snow throughout our season,” explains Ryan Costin, general manager of Beech Mountain Resort. “Resort operations focus on maximizing those resources to ensure efficient production through our snowmaking system.“
“This mindset of conservation and efficiency is not only our goal with our snowmaking system but all of our resources. We want to ensure Beech Mountain Resort and our communities continue to be great outdoor recreation areas for generations to come.“
Over the past two years, Beech Mountain Resort has begun on the long path toward greening its operations. Early efforts include cutting their energy use by switching to LED lighting, reducing the amount of water needed to make snow and run the resort’s operations, recycling spent oil with Blue Ridge Biofuels, and donating spent grain from their onsite brewery to Trosly Farm — a local, sustainable food producer and artisanal farm.
“We’re excited to partner with Beech Mountain Resort on their sustainability initiatives,” explains Andy Hill, MountainTrue’s High Country Regional Director and Watauga Riverkeeper. “It’s great to see local business leaders taking the lead as local community leaders. Investment in our environment is an investment in the social and economic health of the High Country.”
Through the partnership, Beech Mountain Resort will work with MountainTrue to eliminate the resort’s use of single plastics by adopting compostable alternatives and providing water refilling stations; reduce its carbon footprint by encouraging carpooling and ride-sharing, and advocating for public transit options to the resort; and supporting local businesses through an Eat/Drink local campaign highlighting local producers.
Beech Mountain Resort will also be helping to raise public awareness of MountainTrue’s work through its social media marketing channels and on-site events. If you’re attending the Summer Concert Series at the Resort this August, stop by the MountainTrue tent to find out how you can volunteer. MountainTrue will also have clean water to fill up your bottles so that you can reduce your carbon footprint and plastic waste.
About Beech Mountain Resort
As the highest ski, snowboard, disc golf, and mountain bike area in the Eastern United States, Beech Mountain is your go-to place for adventure during all seasons. Boasting a variety of amenities and activities to complement your adventures like food and the always-popular Beech Mountain Brewing Company or 5506’ Skybar, a Summer Concert Series, and outdoor yoga; Beech Mountain Resort is a true destination to seek out for family friendly fun. More info: beechmountainresort.com.
About MountainTrue
MountainTrue’s members and volunteers are committed to keeping our mountain region a beautiful place to live, work and play. Together, we protect our forests, clean up our rivers, plan vibrant and livable communities, and advocate for a sound and sustainable future for all residents of WNC. MountainTrue is home to the Broad Riverkeeper, French Broad Riverkeeper, Green Riverkeeper, and Watauga Riverkeeper — the protectors and defenders of their respective watersheds. For more information, click to mountaintrue.org
