The Town of Beech Mountain hosted its inaugural Christmas parade on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Visitors to the mountain braved the cold as the floats representing local businesses, community organizations and the town spread Christmas cheer as they wove their way from the ski resort to the Beech Mountain Sled Hill. Afterwards, Santa Claus himself visited the kite field for a photo opportunity, while bonfires, games and activities were enjoyed.
Beech Mountain hosts inaugural Christmas parade
- Compiled By Luke Barber luke.barber@averyjournal.com
