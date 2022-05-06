BEECH MOUNTAIN — Dignitaries from the Town of Beech Mountain held a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 5 to officially recognize the new sled hill along with the addition of the new permanent bathroom facility, in addition to the large parking area on the site. Approximately 35 to 40 project participants and interested citizens were in attendance.
The reasons for moving the sled hill from its previous location next to Town Hall were at least threefold. Heading the list was the inadequacy of the old facility to handle the crowds. During the winter of the 2020-21 season, the town saw unprecedented visitor traffic. Without sufficient parking availability, visitors were leaving their vehicle in random locations, causing a danger to pedestrians and thru traffic. The space on the hill itself was overcrowded.
Another consideration was that the snow making equipment in the old location was using relatively expensive potable water. The cost for this usage was high, and it was not conservation minded, especially when the Town of Beech Mountain needs to conserve its drinking water resources. A third issue was the use of portable restroom facilities. Less than ideal at any time, their use in the winter months was difficult.
The location of the new sled hill solved all the problems. First, the new sled hill itself is much larger, longer and wider, improving the sledding experience. Secondly, the town was able to access an existing but unused well and water tank in that area, thus, the snow made for the new hill is well water. It’s more efficient and doesn’t tap into the fresh water needed for Beech residents.
Thirdly, the town built a new, large public parking area near the hill. It offers a unique payment system whereby payment is made by accessing a QR code on a patron's phone. This will even alert the payee when their time is up, and at that point more time can be added or the individual leaves the area. This lot also features charging stations for electric vehicles.
The most obvious improvement is the large permanent bathroom facility located between the Bark Park and the sled hill. It features both men’s and women’s restrooms, a drinking fountain and a small office for the Parks and Recreation Department. It is opened all seasons, with the ceremony taking place on the porch of the building.
The project evolved through a collective effort by the Beech Mountain Mayor and Town Council, the Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Department and the Beech Tourism Development Authority. Since not all of the land at the location was owned by the Town, long-term leases were obtained from realtor Jim Brooks and Brick Oven Pizzeria owner Jimmie Accardi.
"Having a public/private partnership was the key to the success of this project,” Beech Town Manager Bob Pudney said.
The ceremony began with remarks by Pudney, sharing the details and difficulties involved in the bathroom construction. Mayor Barry Kaufman also shared comments, detailing some of the anxious moments that led up to the bathrooms being completed before the snowfall.
The old sled hill has been re-landscaped and is now greenspace. The addition of a new evergreen will become the focal point for winter activities in the Town of Beech Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.