BURNSVILLE — The Earth to Sky Park will be buzzing on Saturday, Oct. 23! Bring the whole family and come to Bee Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and celebrate all things pollinator.
The park will host a variety of activities and vendors, all related to honeybees and other pollinators. Vendors, selling honey, candles, jewelry, soaps, and more, will be on site and spaced out for socially distant shopping.
Bring your children to the activity tables where they can make seed paper, have their hand or forehead painted with butterflies, bees, and flowers, paint a pumpkin and more! Stop by the greenhouse to purchase mums, fall bulbs, seed garlic and gourds. Make sure to grab a chicken sandwich for lunch from What the Cluck’s food truck and enjoy a hayride shuttle to and from the parking area.
At 1 p.m., artist Matt Willey, whose mural project called The Good of the Hive, will be giving a free public lecture on his honeybee mural project: a mission to paint 50,000 honeybees worldwide. Willey will be painting a mural on the exterior of the Glenn and Carol Arthur Planetarium from October 19 through the end of November and will kick off his time at the Earth to Sky Park with Bee Fest. For more information on the Good of the Hive project click to www.thegoodofthehive.com.
For a complete list of vendors, directions to the Earth to Sky Park and additional details, click to www.mayland.edu/bee-fest-2021. The Earth to Sky Park is located at 66 Energy Exchange Dr. in Burnsville. For questions, email mccfoundation@mayland.edu.
All proceeds from the festival support development of the Earth to Sky Park.
