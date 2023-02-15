ASHEVILLE – Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina released its 2022 annual report today, detailing consumer activity related to businesses located in the BBB’s 37-county service area.
Consumer complaints
In 2022, consumers filed a record 24,000+ complaints against area businesses, showing a 6.5% increase from 2021.
“Over the last year we’ve worked to make the consumer experience when filing a complaint seamless. We’ve updated our forms and made it very easy for consumers to differentiate between whether they’re looking to file a complaint or leave a review,” said BBB of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina Regional Director, Julie Goodwin.
In spite of the large number of complaints filed, the BBB was still able to resolve 93% of all complaints submitted.
Verified customer reviews
Additionally in 2022, customers submitted more than 21,000 verified reviews about businesses, showing an 11% increase from 2021.
“Customer reviews continue to be on the rise,” said Goodwin. “Potential customers always want to know what third parties say about a business they're considering working with, and the BBB is a great resource for that. We also know how valuable these reviews are and continue to encourage businesses to ask their customers to leave them reviews on BBB.org.”
Top 5 Scams of 2022
Online Purchase/Counterfeit Products
Employment
Phishing/Imposter Scams
Tech Support
Advance Fee Loan
Consumers can visit www.bbb.org to check out a business, file a complaint or leave a review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.