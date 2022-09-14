BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Town Council discussed upcoming community events at its Monday, Sept. 12, meeting.
Town Manager Rick Owen announced that from now on, the meetings will still be viewable on Zoom, but they will not be interactive. Anyone who wants to make a comment will have to submit it to him in writing prior to the meeting or attend in person, he said.
During his report, Owen reminded the board of the community picnic and concert the town is hosting with Lees-McRae College at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. The golf tournament benefiting the Historic Banner Elk School is on Monday, Sept. 26, and organizers are still looking for teams to register. The tournament will take place at Beech Mountain Club.
Art on the Greene, which is another fundraiser for the Historic Banner Elk School, had a very successful season this year, Owen said. They were successful not just in a monetary sense, but also in being engaging to patrons, representing the town of Banner Elk well and satisfying the vendors that attended, he said.
Owen recognized council member Robert Tufts and his wife Kimberly for the time and work they put toward starting and running Art on the Greene, which they did for at least seven years before Owen and his wife, Nancy, took over. The town is already looking forward to next season’s shows, Owen said.
Council member Charlie VonCanon brought the crosswalk at Mill Pond to the board’s attention, stating that it had recently been painted over and now only the signs remained. The DOT had not initially approved for the crosswalk to be painted, so once they realized it was there, they painted over it, Owen said. Council member David Lecka confirmed that people had asked him about the crosswalk and expressed concern about it being painted over. Owen said that he would reach out to NCDOT and see if they would reconsider their decision, especially since community members have shown interest in the crosswalk being painted there.
In other news and notes:
- The board voted to hold a public hearing at its October meeting to discuss the rezoning of the Perry House from commercial (C-1) to residential (R-2).
- The board approved the High Country Council of Governments’ annual maintenance agreement, which would mean COG would provide maintenance, updates and assistance with the town’s Geographic Information System and Global Navigation Satellite System.
- Banner Elk’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, Dec. 2.
The next Banner Elk Town Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.
