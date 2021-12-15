BANNER ELK — Banner Elk is preparing for the new year, and the town council met on Dec. 13 to plan for future meetings.
Mike Dunn and Robert Tufts were elected back to the town council and sworn in by Cheryl Buchanan, and Dunn received the extra honor of being unanimously voted as mayor pro-tem.
Despite flattery from the town council, Town Clerk, Tax Collection and Planning & Zoning Administrator Buchanan has announced her retirement, leaving her position open in the new year. Additionally, Banner Elk is hiring a patrol officer for the Banner Elk Police Department as well as a public services technician. Job openings can be found at www.townofbannerelk.org/home/281.
Although the council had many ordinance amendments slated for the meeting, including the planning board duties, sidewalks and commercial campground ordinances, the council moved to vote on them at its next meeting.
Two individuals spoke during public comments, both to address the council about the sidewalk ordinance. Both speakers discussed their love for living in Banner Elk and its heritage overlay district, but shared concerns that amending the sidewalk ordinance to allow businesses to pay a fee in lieu of creating sidewalks in some scenarios would be detrimental to the community.
A public hearing for the sidewalk ordinance will be held at the next regularly scheduled town council meeting, which is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022.
Looking toward the holidays and the end of the year, Town Manager Rick Owen said that in its closed session the town council voted to approve holiday bonuses for town staff.
Additionally, Owen said the town council voted in its closed session to purchase more police hours, explaining that with staffing shortages the town’s police has accumulated time off from working overtime. In order to keep the police adequately staffed, the town will be paying for more police working hours.
Misty Watson delivered a financial audit for 2021 and reported a “clean opinion,” stating that the town’s books are in order and that it is in good financial standing.
Banner Elk’s general fund, according to Watson, increased by $366,283. Watson said that tax revenue has slightly increased and that property tax collection has been doing well. She thanked the town for its cooperation, noting that the audit was done in a timely manner and that town staff delivered any documents or materials she needed efficiently.
Some of the town’s expenditures varied in the last year — Watson noted that debt services expenditures increased due to a loan being paid, while public safety and transportation decreased somewhat, which she stated can be for a variety of reasons, such as conducting costly projects in some years and not in others, like the example of building roads.
The next meeting for the Banner Elk Town Council will be held at Banner Elk Town Hall at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
