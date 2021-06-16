BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Town Council met on June 14 at Banner Elk Town Hall to discuss its proposed new town ordinances, code book and sanitation services. In attendance was Mayor Brenda Lyerly, Mayor Pro-tem David Lecka, Town Manager Rick Owen, and council members Mike Dunn, Charlie B. VonCanon and Robert Tufts, as well as zoning administrator Cheryl Buchanan and town attorney Stacy Eggers IV.
Buchanan presented five town ordinance amendments she would like the Town Council to call for a public hearing. The five ordinances included Section 400 (parking and loading regulations), Section 708 (location and screening of dumpsters and outdoor storage), Section 308 (regarding pervious surfaces), Section 311 (procedures for review of plans and applications) and Section 316 (mobile food trucks).
The council plans to host a public hearing on the adoption of the new code book next month, with a date to be announced. The new Town of Banner Elk code book will be available in a digital format after its approval next month on a new online platform Town Manager Owen said will make the code book more easily accessible for residents of Banner Elk.
Owen also noted that the town budget will need to be approved by the end of the month, stating that there are still a few updates that need to be included, such as the increased budget the town will receive from the High Country ABC store. Banner Elk shares an ABC store with Sugar Mountain and Seven Devils that has increased revenues in the last year and will in the coming 2021-22 fiscal year provide each of the three counties $160,000, an increase from the previous year’s $120,000, according to Owen.
In his town manager update, Owen noted his discussion with the Town of Banner Elk’s IT department regarding the town hall’s computer server. The server has “far outlived its projected lifespan” and will need to be upgraded, Owen reported. This is expected to cost approximately $10,000.
Additionally, Owen stated that on June 15 the Book Exchange in the Historic Banner Elk School is set to reopen and that this event will represent an opening up of the space back to the public.
Lastly, in Owen’s town manager update he said that the sole provider of trash removal services in Banner Elk, Republic Services, will increase their prices by 3.19% in the coming fiscal year beginning on July 1. While residents are not required to use Republic Services, Owen noted that residents may take their own trash to a garbage collection site on Sugar Mountain, and a number of residents also have trash picked up and rely on Republic Services.
According to Owen, Republic Services has a clause in their contract that permits the company to do a consumer price index increase each year. The council at large agreed that there have been few complaints about Republic Services from residents, aside from some complaints about early-morning noise during trash pickups.
Council member Robert Tufts stated that the Town of Banner Elk’s most recent Art on the Greene on Memorial Day weekend was a success. The Town maintained 50% capacity for vendors, a quantity Tufts believed worked well and provided ample space. Moving forward, the Council plans to maintain the same number of vendors for the season’s remaining Art on the Greene events, as well as Banner Elk’s Fourth of July celebration.
