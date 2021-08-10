BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Town Council has a busy autumn ahead after approving many requests for public hearings in the future. Up for consideration are a petition for annexation of two properties located between High Country Square and the entrance to Bear Run, the renewed contract for the Board of Elections, a zoning request on two parcels of land across the street from the Banner Elk Elementary School under contract by the Keusters and two ordinances amendments.
The first ordinance amendment is in regard to clarifying the impervious surface ordinance and what materials are impervious or pervious, while the second ordinance amendment is a clarification of how the town calculates lot sizes for multi-family constructions.
Zoning administrator Cheryl Buchanan had the floor for most of the meeting, outlining the zoning requests and ordinance changes.
According to Buchanan, the impervious surface ordinance is in need of an update because, while it provides a definition for impervious surfaces, it does not have one for pervious surfaces. The updated ordinance will not only add a definition for pervious surfaces but also provide a list of what materials the town considers to be impervious versus pervious for the ease of residents and developers.
The second ordinance clarification of the night was a more challenging fix, according to Buchanan. The calculation of lot sizes has been confused in the past in Board of Adjustment meetings, Buchanan said.
“There were three or four calculations of lot size depending on who did the calculation,” Buchanan said. To resolve this, she used an online group, a listserv, of town planners from around the state. Her fellow local government administrators provided recommendations and Buchanan said that she was able to write a more clear version of the ordinance which outlined the lot size calculation in accordance with how many of the other local governments in the state are conducting calculations.
Buchanan also delivered the tax collector’s report, stating that the collection rate for 2020 was 99.5%. The council approved the tax collector’s annual settlement statement, as well as the tax collector’s resolution to not pursue collecting minimal charges, those taxes only a few cents or dollars that would cost more money to collect than they are worth.
Town manager Rick Owen delivered his update, reminding the council that from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 28 is the Avery County hazardous waste pickup day, and that the council will be looking forward to its community picnic with Lees-McRae College in mid-September. Additionally, Owen put forth for the council to consider extending the Lees-McRae May Wildlife Center’s weekly animal demonstrations given the steady, good attendance of the events. The council unanimously approved extending the Saturday animal demonstrations through mid-October.
The next town council meeting has been moved from Monday, Sept. 13, to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Town Hall of Banner Elk.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service project which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
