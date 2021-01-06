BANNER ELK — Nothing conjures up the recollection of fond memories like an enjoyable scent or a delightful aroma. Fortunately, for the visitors to Avery County’s numerous attractions, the Banner Elk Soap and Candle Company is helping its customers recapture those memorable trips to the High Country through its handmade products.
The Banner Elk Soap and Candle Company opened on Saturday, Dec. 16, just in time to welcome the influx of winter guests to the new store. The business is owned by Don Iverson, who also owns the Banner Elk Shirt Company next door, and offers about 15 different scents of handmade soaps made with local ingredients, as well as a variety of scented candles.
“We try as much as possible to use ingredients that are local, and a lot of people who are coming in from outside (the county) like us because our items are local. The mixture of oils that are used are really good for your skin, and it’s all natural products,” Iverson said.
The Iverson family’s scents are also captured in their hand-poured candles, which also seek to capture and bring out the local area. Classic fragrances such as MacRae Meadows and Grandfather’s Pipe help capture the experience of spending a day out at Grandfather Mountain or recalling a bit of childhood nostalgia. The company’s most popular scent pays homage to the county’s Christmas tree industry.
“The most popular candle that we have is called Appalachian Lumberjack, which is a Fraser fir scent. We’re the Fraser fir capital of the world, and people like pine and Fraser scents right now,” Iverson said.
Banner Elk Soap and Candle Company also offers a variety of other products, including shirts, jewelry, bath bombs, baths salts as well as a few soaps and candles made by outside companies.
“Business has really been going well. The comment that we have had from a lot of people is that now they don’t have to go to Blowing Rock to get this type of item. It is a local thing, and we did manage to get open before Christmas. So we really became a destination for Christmas gifts. With Valentine’s Day coming up, it’s going to be really good too, because we sell gift boxes so that guys can come in and in a matter of minutes scoop up a variety of things that will make their girlfriends or wives very happy,” Iverson said.
The new business’s early run of success is also likely due in part to the fact that the building itself is becoming a destination to visit. The building’s signature feature is its 16-foot grist wheel that is continuously spun by a natural stream.
“Everybody loves the construction of the building,” Iverson said. “I wanted to make it a destination, not just a commercial outlet. I’m an artist, and I’ve painted pieces all over Avery County for years. I’ve painted a lot of old water wheels, and I always wanted to build one. I thought it would be iconic and just gives people something else to do.”
The wheel is built with old cedar, and other sections of the building are built with a variety of different strains of wood. According to Iverson, the building’s design gives it a coarseness that contrasts nicely with the soft, soothing products that are offered inside. The building is certainly a head-turner and has already caused a number of customers to venture in and inquire about its unique construction.
“We had one person come in one day and say that they were really glad that to see that we had restored this old grist mill. They hadn’t realized we had just built it, but they were very thankful that we restored the old grist mill,” Iverson said.
The Iversons began making their signature soaps and candles 10 years ago when Iverson’s wife began making soaps herself. The family began using the soaps, and decided to sell them at their store. There was such a demand for the products that the family decided to open another retail outlet specifically geared toward selling the family’s scented sensations.
In the future, Iverson is planning on offering classes at the store to teach others the same technique his wife had learned for making her own scented soaps and candles. People will also have the opportunity to one day come in and concoct their very own aromas. For now, however, the business is simply focusing on trying to keep its products on the shelves, since the soaps the Iversons make can take about 30 days to complete.
“We thought that our own soaps and candles would be the main items that we would sell, and it turns out that what we make and sell are four out of every five items that go out the door. It has just really been successful,” Iverson said.
Additionally, The Banner Elk Soap and Candle Company is looking to hire employees. Those interested can call (828) 898-4006 to inquire about work opportunities.
