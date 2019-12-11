BANNER ELK — Banner Elk’s annual weekend Christmas extravaganza came and went from Dec. 6 to 8.
The event brings together local entities and businesses to organize all the holiday-themed festivities and make the entire town extra festive for a few days.
The event kicked off as it always does, with the town’s Christmas Tree lighting and caroling on the evening of Dec. 6, and this year Ensemble Stage’s well-liked musical variety show “A Banner Elk Christmas” followed close on its heels.
The following day kicked off on a chilly note, with the Williams YMCA’s annual Reindeer Run 5K in Tate-Evans Park. The non-competitive chilly jaunt fundraises for the YMCA’s assistance programs to help more people use the Y’s services.
Throughout that day the town was full of Christmas-themed fun. A pancake breakfast, a holiday market, Christmas card making, pet photos with Santa, ornament decorating, a polar plunge, cookie decorating and more all capped off with the town’s annual Parade of Lights that snaked through downtown.
Sunday was a more low-key day, with a special deal for Choose and Cut trees for people who purchased Choose and Cut lodging packages, another showing of “A Banner Elk Christmas,” and more tours at Apple Hill Farm.
“It’s been going on for 12 years, just not as big as it is now,” Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce President Jo-Ann McMurray said, adding the ordeal was expanded in the past five years.
The Chamber reaches out to local business to enter trees in the Christmas tree contest and host an event for children.
“Now we’re kind of established,” McMurray said, noting those involved tend to gravitate to the same activity from the previous year.
The polar plunge was a new addition to this year’s list of events. McMurray said she likes to add something new each year to keep the weekend interesting.
“I especially love Christmas,” McMurray said.
The businesses love the weekend as well, as it brings extra traffic and sales into town and the advertising for the events brings visitors in from off the mountain.
The weekend is a collaboration between the Chamber and the Town of Banner Elk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.