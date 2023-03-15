BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges made a special presentation at the Banner Elk Town Council Meeting on Monday, March 13.
Justin Spear, who has been at Banner Elk Police Department for eight years, recently received his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate. Hodges and Spear went to Raleigh on February 24 to receive the certificate, which Hodges had framed and presented to Spear at the meeting. Spear completed more than 480 hours of training, which is above and beyond what is required, Hodges explained.
“I just wanted to do something special for him and recognize all the hard work and dedication that it takes to get this,” Hodges said.
The council called for a public hearing regarding annexing the 1285 Balm Highway property, implanting a new commercial low density zoning district and re-codifying missing ordinances. Each of these public hearings will take place at the council’s next meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10.
Hodges approached the council to ask for a budget amendment. The initial estimated cost to purchase and upfitting two new police vehicles he provided turned out to not be enough to cover the full cost due to inflated prices on all goods and services. He requested an amendment of $25,000, as the increase in prices will account for a little more than $12,000 extra a vehicle. The council approved the amendment.
Town Manager Rick Owen presented the council with a number of policies for it to adopt regarding the American Rescue Plan and Coronavirus state and Local Fiscal Recover Funds. The council has to implement the policies before spending the funds to ensure compliance with state and federal rules and regulations. The policies the council adopted were as follows:
- Nondiscrimination policy
- Record retention policy
- Conflict-of-interest policy
- Allowable costs and cost principle policy
- Eligible use policy
Zoning Administrator Riley Pudney presented the council with an Arbor Day resolution, explaining that as a Tree City USA municipality, Banner Elk is required to have an Arbor Day celebration and proclamation. The council passed the resolution and discussed possibly having a celebration at Art on the Greene.
The NCDOT Spring Litter Sweep, which is a statewide litter removal initiative, will take place from April 15 to 29. Owen said that he would like to coordinate a town-wide litter pickup during this time, where individuals can “adopt” town roads and sign up to maintain them.
Banner Elk Town Council will have its first budget workshop at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 27.
