BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Town Council reconvened for its monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, in which the town voted to approve new amendments to its zoning ordinance.
The town approved the new amendments after holding a brief public hearing that it had set the previous month. According to Tax Collector Cheryl Buchanan, the updated ordinance was needed in order for the town to be in compliance with state regulations that were passed the previous year. Included in the ordinance are laws regulating the use of political signs within the town’s limits. The ordinance regulates the size of the political signs and the locations which they are allowed to be erected.
Fire Chief Tyler Burr introduced himself to the council and gave a short introduction of himself and the role that the fire department plays in the community. Burr said he plans on attending the town meetings regularly and updating the council on the activity of the department.
“We provide fire protection, rescue and the majority of our calls are medical calls. We also provide mountain search and rescue since we have Grandfather Mountain in our backyard. It comes with the territory,” Burr said.
Banner Elk Fire and Rescue also covers Sugar Mountain and the surrounding area. Burr described the department as the busiest fire district in the county, having completed 550 responses over the course of the current year. The majority of the department is made up of volunteers, with 22 currently serving. The department also has one and a half paid members who work at the department from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.
“As you know, we are more of a county entity as far as funding and organization. We are neighbors and we work together and have a common interest in protecting our community,” Burr said.
The Banner Elk Fire Department is directly responsible for the town’s and the surrounding district’s fire insurance ratings, which affect how much homeowners and business owners will pay in their insurance policies. The town has a rating of six within the town limits, and ratings between seven to nine in the surrounding districts. The higher the fire rating the more expensive an insurance policy will be.
“Our efforts directly affect everyone’s pockets,” Burr said.
The council is looking for board members to fill several important positions on the planning board and the board of adjustment. The council unanimously approved the reappointment of Allen Bolick, Ray Knowles, and Aaron Barlow to the planning board, Deka Tate to the board of adjustment and Shannon Maness to the tourism development authority.
In his manager’s report, Town Manager Rick Owen reported that the county is continuing to deal with high numbers of cases of COVID-19. The town still has funds available from the CARES Act and has filed a reimbursement on Coronavirus-related expenditures. The town has until the end of the year to utilize the funds it has been allotted. Meanwhile, the town continues to collect a healthy amount of sales tax revenue, as well as fees related to town utility costs.
“It was unexpected considering the way things could have gone,” Owen said about town revenue.
Police Chief Kevin Hodges reported that the police department experienced a high level of activity for the month of November. The department issued 12 DWIs, 47 misdemeanors and six felony charges.
“With more people being out and at later times people had more opportunities to make poor decisions. Even with the increased enforcement and activity by our officers we have managed to stay safe and healthy,” Hodges reported.
Before entering into closed session, councilman Charlie VonCanon commended the public works department for a job well done for hanging up the town’s Christmas decorations.
“I would like to commend the public works staff for the job they have done putting up the Christmas lights and decorations,” VonCanon said.
