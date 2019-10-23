BANNER ELK — At its regular monthly meeting, the Banner Elk Town Council discussed a pair of projects that may provide significant long-term implications to local residents: wireless Internet access throughout many portions of downtown Banner Elk through installed Wi-Fi technology, and a future construction project undertaken by the town that will drastically alter the look and functionality of the field and surrounding area of the Historic Banner Elk School.
Regarding Wi-Fi, Town Manager Rick Owen explained that the town had approved applying for a grant to assist with a downtown wireless internet project that would make free Wi-Fi available to the public, an area which would cover from the band shelter in the park to the lower park shelter, the Historic Banner Elk School site and elk area, and the Chamber of Commerce and Corner on Main. Owen reported that, through working with High Country Council of Governments, the town was awarded a matching grant of $32,827. Owen added that the council had budgeted $16,000 toward the project, with the intention that the Tourism Development Authority would partner in the split of the matching amount with approximately $16,000 as well. The matching funds would cover the initial purchase and installation of equipment, with the knowledge that an annual cost with the operation of the system was also incurred and, if the system is utilized as designed, the recurring cost could be shared with the TDA and potentially be funded by advertising opportunities within access to the service.
Owen reported to the board that after receiving quotes for the project, a new low bidder was found which staff has met with on multiple occasions and favored. Owen recommended the company named Aerolina, a company from Charleston, S.C., to the council for consideration, whose quote came in lower than the quote used to apply for the grant, and also offered additional services not available from the previously higher bid.
Council members asked several questions regarding the project for clarification, including whether analytics can be interpreted from individual antennas installed as part of the project, ways in which the town can spread the word about the availability of the services in the provided area, whether the footprint of the service area could be expanded to include a larger location and potential interconnectivity with Lees-McRae College, the bandwidth the network can efficiently handle and how local internet service providers factor into the project.
Following discussion, the council moved to proceed with Aerolina for the downtown Wi-Fi project.
The council also heard a report from Derek Goddard with Blue Ridge Environmental Consultants, the firm that is preparing design plans for the constructional overhaul of the Historic Banner Elk School site. Goddard presented some early preliminary plans to the council. Goddard outlined that the project presents a number of unique issues related to the different uses and needs during different times associated with the area, and stressed the importance of a thorough review with the council and town staff.
Goddard discussed the current and potential uses of the property, as well as parking, sidewalks, traffic flow, new road connection, utilities, timing of bidding and phased construction, making specific note of sensitivity by his group to areas that include drainage in the courtyard/field area outside the HBES, the extension of the street near Town Hall, which will involve resurfacing, drainage and appeal, as well as attaining the most parking for the area for as aesthetically and functionally pleasing a level as possible.
Goddard reiterated that the project will pass through all town ordinance requirements, as well as remain sensitive to the Shawneehaw Creek trout stream buffer for environmental quality purposes.
A number of questions was asked by the council on specifics regarding the project, including parking spaces, the impact of the project phases on regular events that are hosted on the site, as well as the general scope and scale of the project. Goddard explained that BREC will continue to maintain dialogue with and vet town staff and council regarding phasing in terms of putting dates on a calendar, as well as take suggestions from the current discussion into consideration as he revises plans to present to the board for further review in the process.
In other news and notes:
- Council passed a pair of budget ordinance amendments recognizing a pair of donations. One amendment involved recognizing a donation to the town police department in the amount of $2,500 which will be used for the purchase of a traffic trailer to store items used during festivals and other town events. The second amendment recognized a donation of $3,000 to be utilized to purchase a park bench, as well as to be used for “departmental supplies,” which may include replacement of dilapidated wooden benches around the park with more durable and comfortable plastic/composite-designed benches.
- A contract with the Avery County Board of Elections was approved by the council for services to handle the town’s municipal elections this November. The contract covers their reasonability to hold the election and the town’s reasonability to pay the actual cost related to holding the election. The town paid $1,516.68 in 2017, and the agreement anticipated the cost would not increase by greater than 10 percent. Council moved to enter into the contract.
- Council approved a motion to call for a public hearing on Nov. 11, 2019, to amend the town zoning ordinance for height in the Mixed Use (M/U) Zoning District. Only the former Cannon Hospital building currently resides in the district, and the town’s intent is to change the height restriction only in the M/U Zoning District, with officials believing it would be a suitable allowance for that particular site, considering the disrepair of the current structure and maintaining the height would not be a good scenario for the developer.
- Councilman Allen Bolick reported that the Historic Banner Elk School Golf Tournament was a rousing success, raising $42,000 toward eliminating the debt toward the Historic Banner Elk School. Bolick lauded the volunteers and others who worked on the event, and noted that the players had great weather and a good day of golf.
- Owen informed the council during his manager’s report that the recent Family Picnic event in town was a success, that the food trucks stayed busy throughout the event and that many students from Lees-McRae were in attendance at the event.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Banner Elk Town Council will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Banner Elk Town Hall.
