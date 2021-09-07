BANNER ELK — The only thing better than a sunny, 75-degree day with a breeze is strolling by the displays of the talented artists of Art on the Greene. Back for a final weekend this season, Art on the Greene drew artisans from all over the region to sell their work in downtown Banner Elk.
According to the town of Banner Elk’s website, the proceeds the town reaps from Art on the Greene go to fund the restoration of the Historic Banner Elk School, which was built in 1939 as a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project. The school is a central part of the artistic scene in Banner Elk, acting as a home to the Banner Elk Artists Gallery, Ensemble Stage theater, a community book exchange and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.