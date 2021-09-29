BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Garden Club and town Mayor Brenda Lyerly honored Bonita Smith for her more than 25 years of dedication to the garden club and greater community.
The club met at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church on Sept. 27 for its annual luncheon. President of the Banner Elk Garden Club, Jeni Davis, presented Smith with an orchid and an new $750 scholarship in her honor. The scholarship will be added to the two other scholarships the garden club offers to Avery High School students looking to study horticulture and related topics. Davis said the club could not think of a better way to show their appreciation to Smith than continue her tradition through a scholarship.
Mayor Lyerly presented a proclamation celebrating Smith’s contributions to the club and the town of Banner Elk, noting her commitment to educational programs in support of interest in floriculture, her assistance with other garden clubs and decoration for annual meetings and the fall foliage for the Woolly Worm Festival’s stage, as well as she and her husband DC Smith’s contributions to make a weekly community market in Banner Elk.
Davis and Lyerly both highlighted Smith’s dedication to Banner Elk and her presence as a role model for the other club members and larger community.
Banner Elk Garden Club was also joined by Cathy Griffin, the vice director for District 2 of the Garden Club of North Carolina. Griffin provided an update on the state of the statewide club and lauded the Banner Elk club for increasing its membership in a time where many clubs were unable to do so during COVID-19.
To learn more about or join the Banner Elk Garden Club, visit their Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2XSL7Ho.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.