BANNER ELK — Last week, students and teachers at Banner Elk School participated in National Rock Your School Day with themed dress and events.
Rock Your School Day was founded in 2016 by the organization Get Your Teach On. GYTO hosts an annual national conference, as well as four regional conferences, a "Get Your Lead On" leadership conference, an intensive workshop for K-1 teachers and a rigorous subject-specific workshop for teachers K through fifth grade.
In 2020, more than 11,000 teachers are estimated to experience a GYTO professional development conference.
The idea behind Rock Your School Day is that educators across the country are invited to participate by creating an outside-the-box educational experience designed to engage their students and bring learning to life in their classrooms. Participants in “Rock Your School” can try something new in their curriculum or challenge themselves and their students in new ways knowing they are not alone, they are joining a community of teachers worldwide who are all challenging themselves to find new ways to engage their students.
Banner Elk Elementary celebrated National Rock Your School Day with the 70s and Disco. Students and staff dressed up and joined in on the party, while teachers transformed their rooms for the day and students celebrated the arts and learning. Students made lava lamps, learned about technology in the 70s, cartoons, music, and created Andy Warhol-inspired self portraits.
"This is one of my favorite days as principal!" BES Principal Justin Carver said of the event. "I love watching everyone dress up and come ready to learn and engage in collaborative work. Students are so excited about Rock Your School Day and ready to see what awesome things their teachers have planned. It's been a hard start to the school year, and this day has helped up all remember that students in buildings are what keep our creative juices flowing."
Students across grade levels at BES participated in the National Rock Your School Day activities with the style of the groovy 1970s. In 2018, thousands of educators from more than 1,000 schools participated in Rock Your School. GYTO received entries from schools in all 50 states, plus entries from Canada, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Honduras, Brazil, Norway and the United Arab Emirates.
