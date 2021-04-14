BANNER ELK — During its Monday, April 12, meeting, Banner Elk Town Council met in person for the first time in a year, although public attendance was limited. During the evening’s session, the council members made changes to the council structure and approved a new set of in-car cameras and body cameras for the police department.
The meeting opened with a public hearing, which had been set the previous month after former councilman Allen Bolick announced that he was stepping down from the council. Town Attorney Four Eggers summed up the proposal before the council.
“The proposal is for an alternate structure to the council. Currently, the council is five members plus the mayor, as a separate elected position where the mayor only votes in position of a tie. The recommendation from staff is to restructure the council so that its is a five-member council where the mayor still runs independently but does have a vote on all matters before the council. That would maintain an odd number of positions in the less likely scenario that something ends in a tie,” Eggers said.
No public comments were submitted to the council, nor was there any input from participants via Zoom. The council then closed the public hearing and swiftly moved to accept previous meeting minutes and the evening’s agenda. Later on in the meeting, the council approved the resolution to the change in council structure, which would take effect at the time of November’s election. Existing terms are not affected.
In council business, the board approved a sewer connection for Holston Presbyterian Camp. The camp is building a small restroom connection to an existing building that consists of two toilets and two sinks. Town Manager Rick Owen said that the allocation of service is minimal at 500 gallons per day, but the connection would require payment for the town’s system development fee. The matter was brought before the council because the property is outside of town limits.
Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges presented a request to lease new in-car cameras and body cameras for the police department. According to Owen, the department was the first to implement the use of body cameras in the High Country, however, the equipment is beginning to become outdated.
The total cost for the equipment comes in at $60,665 but does not have to be paid all at once. The town would go ahead and pay $16,889, with an annual invoice of $10,944 as a recurring expense. The new lease contract would give the town the opportunity to own the equipment once the lease ends.
“The reason I recommend this company (Motorola Solutions) over the other one is because (the other company) does not offer the option to store the videos yourself. They own your videos, and the only way you can get them from them is by paying for their cloud-based storage. They will give you the videos if you leave their program, but they won’t give you the metadata, like time, date and locations. They keep all of that for themselves,” Hodges said.
With the new company, the police department would be able to purchase their own servers to store the videos. Hodges emphasized that being able to own and store their own videos is crucial since the video evidence is often used for cases that may take months or years to prosecute.
Councilman Charlie VonCanon voiced his support for the camera purchases. The council then approved a motion to enter into a lease agreement with the company.
As the next order of business, the council moved its council meeting in September to the September 14. Owen then gave his town manager’s update, in which he stated that the Ensemble Stage at the Historic Banner Elk School is gearing up to start its summer schedule on July 3. Lees-McRae College completed its annual Mountain Day of Service on Wednesday, April 7. A planned power outage by Mountain Electric originally set for April 17 was moved to Saturday, May 1.
The council then approved several motions, including allowing Lees-McRae College the ability to use the town amphitheater for outdoor wildlife recovery presentations, the adoption of the regional hazard mitigation plan and the approval to sell a 2016 Ford Taurus to another police department.
The council met in closed session before adjourning.
