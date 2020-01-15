BANNER ELK — Mark & Will Adkins and Mary Street of Eagles Nest was honored by the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce as its Persons of the Year during its annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Stone Walls Restaurant.
“The dinner went really well. We had a full house. Scott [Garland] and Tim [Heschke], the owners at Stone Walls, always do a tremendous job with the dinner,” Banner Elk Chamber President Jo-Ann McMurray said following the event.
The Adkins brothers, along with their mother, Mary Sue Street, were commended for their contributions to the area and town through the Eagles Nest Development.
“I am very fond of Eagles Nest and they support the chamber in a big way. They are very important to us and the town in general. They help everybody and we’re very pleased with what they do behind the scenes,” McMurray added. “Will and Mark, owners and operators of Eagles Nest, and their mom, Mary Sue Street, is also involved in the project. I can’t say enough about them. They not only have done a tremendous job at Eagles Nest transforming that into a beautiful and absolutely gorgeous place to live, but they’ve never lost sight of what they can do for the community. They help sponsor events and help do anything you ask them to do. They’re just amazing people.”
A pair of additional lighthearted awards were also doled out at the banquet. Kayla Davis, the spouse of Jeff Davis with High Country Wealth Management of Banner Elk who recently underwent knee surgery, was presented with a nursing award for her tireless efforts and patience in helping Jeff in his recuperation process.
The other award was a framed photograph of an inflatable bear presented to Banner Elk Town Manager Rick Owen, an homage to his significant concern over the well-being of the inflatable Christmas decoration.
Overall, McMurray lauded the efforts of local businesses and express optimism for an even better year for chamber businesses in 2020.
“The Chamber had a great year, and most of our businesses were thrilled. They all prospered this year, which was great to hear, and we’re looking forward to another great year this year,” McMurray said. “The Chamber is making plans to do some work with the Avery Animal Shelter this year on some projects. Our concerts will take place in June and end in August, and our Fourth of July Parade and bash in the Park is always amazing. Our Christmas event is always special. There’s a lot going on in Banner Elk and we’re seeing businesses growing and the town growing with new residents. We’re really excited about things going on here.”
