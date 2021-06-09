BE Concerts in the Park return

Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce announced the lineup for the return of its annual summer Concerts in the Park series coming to Tate-Evans Town Park.

 File photo

BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the much-anticipated lineup and sponsors for this summer’s Concerts in the Park series of popular musical events.

Locals and visitors look forward to this free concert series each year, with shows starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Tate-Evans Town Park Amphitheater. Outstanding local and regional bands play fun dance music suitable for all ages, from Southern Rock to Oldies and Soul/Funk. Food vendors are onsite and there is a raffle to support the series. Learn more about the Concerts in the Park on the Chamber website at https://www.bannerelk.org/concerts-in-the-park.html

2021 Summer Concert Schedule

July 1 - Cat5Band

July 8 - Soul Benefactor

July 15 - Smokin' Joe Randolph Band

July 22 - Shelby Rae Moore

July 29 - Tanya & The Roadrunnerz

Aug. 5 - Alex Key and The LockSmiths

Aug. 12 - Split Shot

Aug. 29 - The Collective

Aug. 26 - The Extraordinaires

The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Concerts in the Park are made possible due to the support of sponsors that include Avery Heating & Air, Beech Mountain Club, Elk River Club, Grandfather Mountain, High Country Wealth Management, Hospitality House of NWNC, Mary Watts Family, Stonewalls Restaurant, Waterfront Group/Eagles Nest and Williams YMCA of Avery County.

The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is located on 100 Main Street at the streetlight in downtown Banner Elk. For more information including current hours, please call (828) 898-8395, email bannerelkchamber@gmail.com, or click to https://bannerelk.org/.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.