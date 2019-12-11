BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Town Council approved the rezoning of a pair of parcels ahead of a local business owner’s interest in purchasing the second parcel and repurposing the lots to supply construction and landscaping materials for the area.
The council held a public hearing on the issue at its latest public meeting on Dec. 9.
One of the two lots which collectively lie on the corners of N.C. Hwy. 194, Edgar Tufts Road and Old Turnpike Road in Banner Elk is already owned by David Jennings, who operates an excavating company.
Jennings, a lifelong Banner Elk resident who has continued the family business of his father and grandfather and now is working with his son as well, wanted both lots to be rezoned to commercial before he purchased the second lot and began the permitting-and-approval process to expand his business into material supplies as well.
A number of residents immediately surrounding the parcels spoke during the public hearing, with opinions on the potential project ranging from fully support for the rezoning to objection to the change.
Concerns about the project ranged, including worries over how it could affect property values, possibly creating more traffic in town, noise and the visual of more trucks coming and going through the area.
Others did not believe the project would have any significant impact on property values or quality of life in the area, noting the significant traffic noise from Hwy. 194 and the noise from Elk River Airport, which is directly across Hwy. 194.
Another concern levied by detractors was the implications of zoning the property commercial and what that could mean for its development in the future. Jennings noted the land on the other piece of property is not suitable for building structures on, as well as the intention to create buffers around the site.
A request for the hearing from Town Zoning Administrator Cheryl Buchanan noted the other parcel’s owner, Rob Robbins, wrote a letter supporting the rezoning.
Jennings has met with NCDOT, which recommended the entrance on the parcel off Old Turnpike Road only as an entrance and exiting onto Hwy. 194. Jennings wants to combine the parcels.
Ultimately, the board voted to approve the rezoning of the parcels, with Alderman Allen Bolick dissenting, noting the concerns of residents living immediately around the project.
The approval of the rezoning will not simply make the project a reality. The project must go through the permitting process.
The board also appointed Councilman David Lecka as Mayor Pro Tempore, as Lecka was the highest vote getter in the recent municipal election.
