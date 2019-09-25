BANNER ELK — A cool evening did not scare off the crowd at Banner Elk’s second annual Family Picnic, co-hosted by the town of Banner Elk and Lees-McRae College, held on Sept. 19.
The free event featured live music, inflatables, games and food trucks for the community to enjoy at Tate-Evans Park in Banner Elk, which was packed with townsfolk in the athletics fields area of the park.
“It’s just a way for the community and Lees-McRae to come together on something,” LMC Content Manager Nina Mastandrea said.
The event was not held as a fundraiser, though vendors had food and drinks for sale.
The event did have a collection for Feeding Avery Families, a local nonprofit food pantry that distributes thousands of pounds of food to residents each month.
“Lees-McRae is part of the community and wants to remain that way,” LMC Vice President for Planning and External Relations Blaine Hansen said. “We’re glad to help support an event like this.”
Hansen said the event would not come together if it was not a joint effort of LMC, town staff and other community organizations.
Music was provided by Boone singer-songwriter Shay Martin Lovette and Virginia band If Birds Could Fly.
Lovette has performed at Merlefest and the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion.
Food on offer included The Cardinal, Betty’s Biscuits, BE Scooped, The Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria, Carolina Barbecue, Beech Mountain Brewing Company, Linville Falls Winery, Claudia’s Authentic Mexican Food, EGG Roll-in, and Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk was giving out free hot dogs to kids under 12 years old.
