BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Town Council adopted a new amendment related to short-term rentals and approved an annexation during its monthly meeting on Monday, July 13.
The council approved the updated short-term rental ordinance, which includes a list of regulations meant to facilitate commerce between the owner of a dwelling to be used as a short-term rental and those looking to rent the property. Included among a variety of operation requirements, property owners looking to rent out their dwellings for events must apply for a special use permit from the Board of Adjustment.
Council also approved an initial application fee of $200 and an additional fee of $50 that must be renewed annually for those looking to rent out their property. Town Attorney Four Eggers said that enforcement of the ordinance would be complaint driven.
“If there are complaints, then those would be presented to the zoning administrator or the police chief as to what those (would entail, such as) someone operating without a permit or in the case of someone who is in violation of this ordinance,” Eggers said.
The council made no decision on an agenda item that would have certified the petition of annexation of a piece of property owned by Neekaytan and Sandra Sharma if approved. The goal of the annexation would be for the property to receive water and sewer services, but Town Manager Rick Owen expressed doubts about the town being able to provide adequate water pressure and road access to the site.
“One of my major concerns was taking on a subdivision of lots and provide services to them, that being road, water, sewer and whatever that might be, and basically having an undeveloped property that the town is then responsible for and not really having a tax base associated to it,” Owen said. “(The owner said that he was) thinking about doing a multi-family (unit) on it and he would actually build the project out and either sell it or rent. That changed my thought on the tax base, but it did not alleviate my concern over the road or the water service to the project, which gives him time to develop a plan that shows why he thinks it is valuable for the town to do this.”
Owen also gave his update in which he reported that the town is still following through with its Historic Banner Elk School site plan but has held off on doing survey work related to the underground tank since the tank needs be transferred to the town’s ownership. The tank is currently under the county’s name.
Bridge construction is still ongoing off of Banner Creek Road, but Owen said that it should wrap up in the next several weeks. McGill Associates have been conducting a justification study of the town’s utility fees, which Owen says have affirmed the town’s current rates. The town’s capital improvement plan project has “taken a serious slowdown” but a meeting will be held soon and draft plans will be sent out once it is ready.
Owen is expecting a decision from Gov. Roy Cooper related to phase three or an extension of phase two this week. The town has allocated approximately $1,000 it received as part of the CARES Act and used the funds to purchase face masks, cleaning supplies, signage and other supplies. The town is also expecting to receive COVID-19-related funding from the state.
Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges gave a brief update to the council on how the department has been handling the influx of visitors to the area.
“We’re doing everything that we can to be safe, first off. Really, we have done pretty well. We are seeing a lot more folks visiting, and that does put us in a different situation,” Hodges said. “Just last Tuesday, we had three wrecks within a four-hour period. We are having to deal with a lot more people, more people coming in, but everybody is doing good. Everybody is doing their very best to not take items from folks. We’re just getting driver’s license numbers and things like that.”
Hodges added that the department has not been testing officers since no one has displayed symptoms, but some officers have had to stay home due to possible exposure.
