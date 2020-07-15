BANNER ELK — Ballad Health opened its newest urgent care center in Banner Elk on Monday, July 13, with an online ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion.
Located at 108 Park Avenue, beside the Banner Elk Pharmacy, the center will offer medical care related to minor illnesses and injuries such as colds, migraines, sinus infections, strep throat, minor broken bones and cuts and burns. Flu shots, on site x-rays and sport physicals will also be offered. Walk-in patients are welcomed as well. The center will accept most major insurance providers and will offer a discount to those without insurance, according to a press release.
The newly christened location is part of Ballad Health’s initiative to expand access to health care in rural communities. Ballad Health has consistently served western North Carolina residents at its locations in Tennessee and Virginia, but the new urgent care center is the company’s first service location in North Carolina.
According to a press release, the company has been working on the project for the past two years in order to make the new location a reality.
“We’ve had a lot of local groups, like Lees-McRae College, the Linville Ridge and Elk River country clubs, and others reach out to Ballad Health and express the need and desire for an urgent care presence in the area. So, we’re very happy to make it happen. The Banner Elk community has welcomed us with open arms, and everyone has been gracious and helpful throughout the process,” Regional Manager for Urgent Care Clinics for Ballad Health Linda Snodgrass said.
The new location will also serve as a resource for students and staff nearby at Lees-McRae College, in addition to the local residents in Banner Elk.
“We hope to be a wonderful resource for Lees-McRae students, staff and faculty. If a student or staff member is feeling under the weather, their school nurse can easily refer them over to our clinic, and we’ll be able to see them same day. We’ll also be able to treat any sports-related injuries and refer them if needed,” Ballad Health Director of Urgent Care Centers Kevin Marsh said.
The urgent care center will employ eight full-time positions, including two nurse practitioners, two x-ray technicians and front office staff. Additionally, the facility features three exam rooms, a procedure room and an x-ray suite, all of which will be conveniently available to residents of Avery, Mitchell, Yancey, Ashe, Watauga and Madison counties.
“We’re just so excited to be expanding our service into Banner Elk because most residents currently have to drive to Boone or Elizabethton to receive urgent care,” Assistant Vice President of Operations for Ballad Health Medical Associates KJ Gulson said. “We’re providing the convenient access they were previously missing. To be able to take care of the needs of the community, that’s what Ballad Health is all about.”
The new Ballad Health urgent care center is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
