NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Education updated parents and faculty on the first two weeks of its unprecedented semester during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman was optimistic as he gave his superintendent’s report on the first 10 days of class instruction through Friday, Aug. 28. The school system has been operating on a schedule unlike any other in the state, holding in-class instruction for four days a week and reserving Wednesdays as a deep cleaning day. Meanwhile, some students are learning entirely online.
“It’s been a busy time throughout the school system,” Brigman said. “We were informed yesterday (Sept. 1) that our emergency feeding program has been extended through December 2020. That is great news as all kids will continue to access free meals (including) breakfast and lunch throughout our school system.”
About 75 percent of the student population opted for in-class learning, while the rest have been learning through the Avery Virtual Academy. Despite the one additional day off per week, the school system’s calendar will remain intact. Friday, Sept. 18, is designated as an early release day, which was intended to celebrate student athletes. However, according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, the 2020-2021 football season will not kickoff until after Christmas break.
“We will definitely have the home field advantage,” Brigman said.
Avery Virtual Academy presentation
Avery High School chemistry and theater teacher Coleman Bailey presented to the board the Avery Virtual Academy (AVA) online learning system in its present working condition. As of Aug. 31, 465 students were able to successfully navigate the online learning platform that Bailey had set up, with about 170 of its attendees being high school students.
Bailey said that the online platform is a “blended approach” to face-to-face learning. The system runs using Zoom, Apex Learning and PowerSchool, with the various grade levels utilizing the different technologies. Students are able to view lectures through Zoom, as well as review them at a later date. The other technologies are then used to work through assignments and to turn them in by a due date.
Teachers are able to view what students are struggling with and take questions from students during summary times. Additional lessons and enrichments are also being submitted by Grandfather Mountain, area historian Michael Hardy, the Williams YMCA and other volunteers. Online text is also able to be translated into Spanish as well.
“The kids are actually adjusting to this really well. At first there were some hiccups because you have to approach virtual education completely different than you do seated education,” Bailey explained.
Launching an online learning platform in a rural area is going to have its difficulties, but Bailey said that he and other faculty have been reaching out to families who have had connection issues and were able to track down students who did not check in the first week.
“Our primary audience, which has made it difficult to launch, are kids who were afraid that their primary caregiver during that time was their grandmother who has survived something and does not need Covid. Then you have elderly grandparents who are not quite familiar with technology that we’re having to bring up to speed to help kindergarteners and up. Once the (student) is about the third grade level, we have an expert in the house,” Bailey said.
Brigman commended Bailey’s efforts, and said he had been contacted one Saturday by a family who had a gap in internet availability and by that Wednesday Bailey was able to put a plan in place for their kids.
“What we’re here to do is to make sure that (families) know that Avery County Schools is here for them and we’re going to do everything we can to make it through this time and support them,” Bailey said. “This has probably been one of the most rewarding things I’ve done in 30 years.”
Principal updates
Crossnore Elementary Principal Matthew Bentley updated the board on the return of students to the school. Bentley said that parents and faculty were hesitant at first about children wearing masks, but so far that the kids have “done an outstanding job.”
“We’ve had a great opening of school. During the time that we’ve been closed down, kids had really missed going to school. No matter what we asked kids to do, they will go over and above,” Bentley said.
Cleaning has continued since the school’s reopening, and an early dismissal of 2 p.m. has helped encourage social distancing. Students have been given work to be completed over the deep cleaning day and turned in on Thursday. During those days, teachers have been retraining on the virtual platform, and 19 kids at the school are learning through AVA.
Avery Middle School Principal Matthew Hollifield expressed his appreciation to the board for their decision to bring kids back to class in a letter read by Brigman, since Hollifield was unable to make the meeting. Hollifield added that teacher morale appears “great,” students are in rotations with electives and administration is in the process of naming teachers to six school committees.
Additionally, Hollifield said that students are wearing masks, outside time is being provided, virtual teachers are in the building and the air conditioning is working.
Riverside Elementary Principal Dr. Jamie Johnson expressed similar gratitude to the board and said that students at Riverside are being resilient with their masks as well. Johnson detailed the school’s COVID-19 response after the school had to call a couple of parents to pick up their kids.
“When we’ve a couple of kids who a cough or a runny nose or something like that, our Covid preparation and response has gone very smoothly. Kudos to our nurses, their leadership has been great in preparing us because kids our going to have symptoms. Parents understand, and we say that they need to get a doctor’s note saying these are not Covid-related symptoms or a negative test. They’ve been very cooperative,” Johnson said.
Capital Projects
The roof replacement at Crossnore Elementary has begun but got off to a slow start due to weather. The project engineer is expecting roof materials to arrive on site by Thursday and progress will then be underway. The project is planned to be finished by November.
Rob Johnson with Boomerang Design said that the roof on the high school construction project is expected to be installed soon. The school’s chiller was installed before the start of the school year. Johnson said the roof implementation takes about two to three weeks. Insulated Concrete Forms are going up and the parking lot is being graded as well. Johnson said said that the engineers have to meet the aforementioned milestones before snow falls.
COVID-19 Funding
Finance Officer Jeffery Jaynes updated the board on the school’s access to COVID-19 relief funding. Jaynes said that regulations and oversight from Washington, D.C. limits the scope on how the school system is able to spend these funds, thus providing them less flexibility. Money is provided to 10 different programs, which must be tracked separately. The school system received approximately $950,000.
Funded programs include the Summer Learning Program, school health support, non-digital resources, student computer and devices, additional devices for K-2, school nutrition, personal computer classes, community WiFi, cyber security and the hiring of additional staff.
The board entered into closed session before adjourning the meeting.
