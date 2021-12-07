WATAUGA — A woman from Elk Park was killed in a vehicle collision on U.S. 321 on Sunday, Dec. 5.
According to North Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger, the NCSHP responded to a fatal collision at approximately 7 p.m. on U.S. 321, roughly 11 miles west of Boone.
According to Swagger, a 2006 Ford Explorer, driven by Penny Keller of Vilas, was traveling east on U.S. 321 and struck a pedestrian walking east in the roadway. Swagger said no charges have been filed, and none are anticipated.
The pedestrian, Sarah Hope Isaacs, 33, of Elk Park, was transported to the Watauga Medical Center and pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts failed.
Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman reported that the WCSO, Beaver Dam Fire and Watauga Medics were also on the scene.
