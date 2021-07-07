RALEIGH — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 77 of North Carolina’s counties in May, decreased in eight, and remained unchanged in 15.
Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 8.6 percent while Orange County had the lowest at 3.3 percent. Thirteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases, one decreased, and one remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.5 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 3.7 percent. The May not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 4.5 percent.
Avery County’s unemployment rate in May was 3.6 percent, a .1 percent decrease from the previous month and tied for the third-lowest rate statewide, sharing honors with Watauga County, who also recorded a 3.6-percent unemployment rate in May. Mitchell had the highest unemployment of bordering counties at 4.9, with 4.6 percent in Caldwell County, 4.2 percent in Burke and 4.3 percent in McDowell County.
Avery: 3.6 percent
Ashe: 3.7 percent
Burke: 4.3 percent
Caldwell: 4.6 percent
McDowell: 4.3 percent
Mitchell: 4.9 percent
Watauga: 3.6 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide rate of 4.8 percent in May. Of regional states, West Virginia had the highest unemployment rate among area states at 5.5 percent, while Alabama rated lowest at 3.4 percent.
North Carolina: 4.8 percent
Georgia: 4.1 percent
South Carolina: 4.6 percent
Tennessee: 5.0 percent
Virginia: 4.5 percent
The total number of workers employed in the state increased by 1,400 in May, translating to 4,461,700 total, while the number of people unemployed decreased by 11,961 people. The number of workers employed in the state has increased by 337,330 over the year. Nationwide, the unemployment rate for May decreased by 0.3 percent to 5.8 percent.
NC Commerce notes that that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not-seasonally adjusted estimates.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
