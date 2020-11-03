AVERY VOTES

A voting sign posted on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the polling place in Crossnore. National, state and local elections were held on Election Day, with full results unavailable as of press time. Full coverage can be located online by following The AJT on social media and clicking to averyjournal.com, while a complete recap of results of local, state and federal races will be printed in next week’s edition.

 Photo by Luke Barber

Editor’s Note: The reported results are totals for Avery County only and does not necessarily reflect state and federal voting outcomes.

NEWLAND — With all 19 precincts in Avery County reporting to the state board of elections, Avery County has cast its support for the GOP once again as residents voted for Republican candidates up and down the ballot.

According to Avery County Board of Elections Director Sheila Ollis, the county experienced record voter turnout for the 2020 general election, with a total of 12,353 ballots being cast, more than 76 percent of the county’s total electorate. The BOE’s work of establishing a one-stop, early voting site at the Avery County Pool Complex was also commended by residents throughout the county.

The added challenge of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic directly affected the BOE as well, since the office had to be shut down on October 8 after staff tested positive for the virus.

“Everybody tested positive, and we had anywhere from a sore throat or a slight fever to one person being hospitalized and terribly sick. We had to have people come in from the state board. They sent us excellent help, and when I came back on October 21st it was just like stepping in and never being gone, because they were an absolutely wonderful support team from the state,” Ollis said.

As expected, the results from Avery County voters heavily favored Republican candidates. While county races were decided in the March primary, Commissioner Tim Phillips garnered the most votes out of the commissioners on the ballot, with he and fellow commissioner Martha Hicks gaining four-year terms and Woodie Young earning a two-year term. County coroner John Millan retained his post by an approximate 3,000-vote margin.

At the district level, Avery County native and retired McDowell County Sheriff Dudley Greene (R) defeated Ted Remington (D), a retired accountant who had worked for the federal government. Greene garnered 78.73 percent of votes from Avery County voters, and acquired a sizable margin district-wide.

North Carolina Senator Warren Daniel (R) will be re-elected for a sixth term in the General Assembly after topping Ed Phifer (D) 67,431 to 25,750 in the district. Avery voters favored Daniel with 77.53 percent of its vote.

In the highly contested and nationally noted election for the District 11 congressional seat, Madison Cawthorn (R) claimed victory by a wide margin over Moe Davis (D). District-wide, Cawthorn won 242,965 to 189,325, and by 76.12 percent in Avery.

“This election showed that we’re a divided people. Americans are hungry for leadership that appeals to our highest aspirations and that’s precisely what I intend to do. My generation feels an intense sense of urgency on issues like health care, the environment and our unsustainable debt. We need real answers and real solutions, not politically safe or politically correct half-measures that keep career politicians in power but leave the country paralyzed,” Cawthorn said in a prepared statement.

Davis released a prepared statement as well in which he gracefully conceded the race.

“I’m grateful to over 1,000 volunteers who worked tirelessly to help me try to bring better days to Western North Carolina. I’ll be forever grateful for their support. But the voters have spoken and while I’m disappointed, I respect their decision,” Davis said.

Avery High School graduate and former NC District 85 Representative Josh Dobson also was well supported in his bid for state Commissioner of Labor by his home county.

Avery Election Results:

No. of county precincts reporting: (19 out of 19)

Ballads cast in Avery 76.06% (9,396 of 12,353 ballots cast)

PRESIDENT:

Donald Trump (REP): 7,092

Joseph Biden (DEM)): 2,171

Don Blankenship (CST): 10

Howie Hawkins (GRE): 12

Jo Jorgensen (LIB): 54

Write-in: 17

US SENATE:

Thom Tillis (REP): 6,792

Cal Cunningham (DEM): 2,063

Shannon W. Bray (LIB): 239

Kevin E. Hayes (CST): 127

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DIST. 11

Madison Cawthorn (REP): 6,934

Moe Davis (DEM): 1,939

Tracey DeBruhl (LIB): 127

Tamara Zwinak (GRE): 109

NC GOVERNOR:

Dan Forest (REP): 6,815

Roy Cooper (DEM): 2,388

Steven J. DiFiore (LIB): 2,388

Al Pisano (CST): 26

NC LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:

Mark Robinson (REP): 7,058

Yvonne Lewis Holley (DEM): 2,063

NC ATTORNEY GENERAL:

Jim O'Neill (REP): 6,869

Josh Stein (DEM): 2,213

NC AUDITOR:

Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street (REP): 6,825

Beth A. Wood (DEM): 2,172

NC COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE:

Steve Troxler (REP): 7,137

Jenna Wadsworth (DEM): 1,910

NC COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE:

Mike Causey (REP): 6,983

Wayne Goodwin (DEM): 2,015

NC COMMISSIONER OF LABOR:

Josh Dobson (REP): 7,158

Jessica Holmes (DEM): 1,953

NC SECRETARY OF STATE:

E.C. Sykes (REP): 6,761

Elaine Marshall (DEM): 2,264

NC SUP'T OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION:

Catherine Truitt (REP): 6,917

Jen Mangrum (DEM): 2,068

NC TREASURER:

Dale R. Folwell (REP): 6,903

Ronnie Chatterji (DEM): 2,042

NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 01:

Paul Newby (REP): 6,108

Cheri Beasley (DEM): 2,072

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 02:

Phil Berger, Jr. (REP): 6,927

Lucy Inman (DEM): 2,077

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 04:

Tamara Barringer (REP): 6,948

Mark Davis (DEM): 2,005

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 04:

April C. Wood (REP): 6,905

Tricia Shields (DEM): 2,017

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 05:

Fred Gore (REP): 6,845

Lora Christine Cubbage (DEM): 2,063

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 06:

Chris Dillon (REP): 6,896

Gray Styers (DEM): 1,995

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 07:

Jeff Carpenter (REP): 6,894

Reuben F. Young (DEM): 2,008

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 13:

Jefferson G. Griffin (REP): 6,873

Chris Brook (DEM): 2,014

NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 46:

Warren Daniel (REP): 6,868

Edward Phifer (DEM): 1,991

NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 85:

Dudley Greene (REP): 7,050

Ted Remington (DEM): 1,905

NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 02:

Rebecca Eggers-Gryder (REP): 7,394

NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 03:

Hal G. Harrison (REP): 7,138

NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 04:

Ted McEntire (REP): 7,026

AVERY COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS:

Tim Phillips (REP): 6,147

Wood Hall (Woodie) Young Jr. (REP): 5,686

Martha Jaynes Hicks (REP): 6,051

AVERY COUNTY CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT:

Teresa I. Benfield (REP): 7,862

AVERY COUNTY CORONER:

John A. Millan (REP): 5,242

Write-in: 2,159

AVERY COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS:

Renee Dellinger (REP): 7,745

AVERY SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR:

Jeffery Pollard, Jr. (REP): 7,056

Write-in (Miscellaneous): 148

All results are unofficial by state law until canvassing takes place 10 days after the election. For more on this story, read the November 11 print edition of The Avery Journal-Times.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.