Editor’s Note: The reported results are totals for Avery County only and does not necessarily reflect state and federal voting outcomes.
NEWLAND — With all 19 precincts in Avery County reporting to the state board of elections, Avery County has cast its support for the GOP once again as residents voted for Republican candidates up and down the ballot.
According to Avery County Board of Elections Director Sheila Ollis, the county experienced record voter turnout for the 2020 general election, with a total of 12,353 ballots being cast, more than 76 percent of the county’s total electorate. The BOE’s work of establishing a one-stop, early voting site at the Avery County Pool Complex was also commended by residents throughout the county.
The added challenge of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic directly affected the BOE as well, since the office had to be shut down on October 8 after staff tested positive for the virus.
“Everybody tested positive, and we had anywhere from a sore throat or a slight fever to one person being hospitalized and terribly sick. We had to have people come in from the state board. They sent us excellent help, and when I came back on October 21st it was just like stepping in and never being gone, because they were an absolutely wonderful support team from the state,” Ollis said.
As expected, the results from Avery County voters heavily favored Republican candidates. While county races were decided in the March primary, Commissioner Tim Phillips garnered the most votes out of the commissioners on the ballot, with he and fellow commissioner Martha Hicks gaining four-year terms and Woodie Young earning a two-year term. County coroner John Millan retained his post by an approximate 3,000-vote margin.
At the district level, Avery County native and retired McDowell County Sheriff Dudley Greene (R) defeated Ted Remington (D), a retired accountant who had worked for the federal government. Greene garnered 78.73 percent of votes from Avery County voters, and acquired a sizable margin district-wide.
North Carolina Senator Warren Daniel (R) will be re-elected for a sixth term in the General Assembly after topping Ed Phifer (D) 67,431 to 25,750 in the district. Avery voters favored Daniel with 77.53 percent of its vote.
In the highly contested and nationally noted election for the District 11 congressional seat, Madison Cawthorn (R) claimed victory by a wide margin over Moe Davis (D). District-wide, Cawthorn won 242,965 to 189,325, and by 76.12 percent in Avery.
“This election showed that we’re a divided people. Americans are hungry for leadership that appeals to our highest aspirations and that’s precisely what I intend to do. My generation feels an intense sense of urgency on issues like health care, the environment and our unsustainable debt. We need real answers and real solutions, not politically safe or politically correct half-measures that keep career politicians in power but leave the country paralyzed,” Cawthorn said in a prepared statement.
Davis released a prepared statement as well in which he gracefully conceded the race.
“I’m grateful to over 1,000 volunteers who worked tirelessly to help me try to bring better days to Western North Carolina. I’ll be forever grateful for their support. But the voters have spoken and while I’m disappointed, I respect their decision,” Davis said.
Avery High School graduate and former NC District 85 Representative Josh Dobson also was well supported in his bid for state Commissioner of Labor by his home county.
Avery Election Results:
No. of county precincts reporting: (19 out of 19)
Ballads cast in Avery 76.06% (9,396 of 12,353 ballots cast)
PRESIDENT:
Donald Trump (REP): 7,092
Joseph Biden (DEM)): 2,171
Don Blankenship (CST): 10
Howie Hawkins (GRE): 12
Jo Jorgensen (LIB): 54
Write-in: 17
US SENATE:
Thom Tillis (REP): 6,792
Cal Cunningham (DEM): 2,063
Shannon W. Bray (LIB): 239
Kevin E. Hayes (CST): 127
US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DIST. 11
Madison Cawthorn (REP): 6,934
Moe Davis (DEM): 1,939
Tracey DeBruhl (LIB): 127
Tamara Zwinak (GRE): 109
NC GOVERNOR:
Dan Forest (REP): 6,815
Roy Cooper (DEM): 2,388
Steven J. DiFiore (LIB): 2,388
Al Pisano (CST): 26
NC LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:
Mark Robinson (REP): 7,058
Yvonne Lewis Holley (DEM): 2,063
NC ATTORNEY GENERAL:
Jim O'Neill (REP): 6,869
Josh Stein (DEM): 2,213
NC AUDITOR:
Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street (REP): 6,825
Beth A. Wood (DEM): 2,172
NC COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE:
Steve Troxler (REP): 7,137
Jenna Wadsworth (DEM): 1,910
NC COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE:
Mike Causey (REP): 6,983
Wayne Goodwin (DEM): 2,015
NC COMMISSIONER OF LABOR:
Josh Dobson (REP): 7,158
Jessica Holmes (DEM): 1,953
NC SECRETARY OF STATE:
E.C. Sykes (REP): 6,761
Elaine Marshall (DEM): 2,264
NC SUP'T OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION:
Catherine Truitt (REP): 6,917
Jen Mangrum (DEM): 2,068
NC TREASURER:
Dale R. Folwell (REP): 6,903
Ronnie Chatterji (DEM): 2,042
NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 01:
Paul Newby (REP): 6,108
Cheri Beasley (DEM): 2,072
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 02:
Phil Berger, Jr. (REP): 6,927
Lucy Inman (DEM): 2,077
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 04:
Tamara Barringer (REP): 6,948
Mark Davis (DEM): 2,005
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 04:
April C. Wood (REP): 6,905
Tricia Shields (DEM): 2,017
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 05:
Fred Gore (REP): 6,845
Lora Christine Cubbage (DEM): 2,063
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 06:
Chris Dillon (REP): 6,896
Gray Styers (DEM): 1,995
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 07:
Jeff Carpenter (REP): 6,894
Reuben F. Young (DEM): 2,008
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 13:
Jefferson G. Griffin (REP): 6,873
Chris Brook (DEM): 2,014
NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 46:
Warren Daniel (REP): 6,868
Edward Phifer (DEM): 1,991
NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 85:
Dudley Greene (REP): 7,050
Ted Remington (DEM): 1,905
NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 02:
Rebecca Eggers-Gryder (REP): 7,394
NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 03:
Hal G. Harrison (REP): 7,138
NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 04:
Ted McEntire (REP): 7,026
AVERY COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS:
Tim Phillips (REP): 6,147
Wood Hall (Woodie) Young Jr. (REP): 5,686
Martha Jaynes Hicks (REP): 6,051
AVERY COUNTY CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT:
Teresa I. Benfield (REP): 7,862
AVERY COUNTY CORONER:
John A. Millan (REP): 5,242
Write-in: 2,159
AVERY COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS:
Renee Dellinger (REP): 7,745
AVERY SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR:
Jeffery Pollard, Jr. (REP): 7,056
Write-in (Miscellaneous): 148
All results are unofficial by state law until canvassing takes place 10 days after the election. For more on this story, read the November 11 print edition of The Avery Journal-Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.