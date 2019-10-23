DoD Caregiver Resource Directory
The Department of Defense has released the 2019 Caregiver Resource Directory (CRD), and it is ready for download. The annual update includes 114 pages of information on resources and programs, including those that assist caregivers of wounded, ill and injured Veterans and service members. The CRD is an enriched source of information. It addresses everything from childcare, education and training, healthcare needs, legal assistance, rest and relaxation, to peer support, mentoring, and so much more. The Directory is essentially a one stop shop for questions and concerns for those who are new to being caregivers.
The resources provided in the CRD have gone through a rigorous review and vetting process so that Veterans, service members and caregivers receive accurate, timely, and pertinent information. The simple guide is available online 24/7 in both English and Spanish. The guide uses icons to assist with quickly accessing VA and DoD programs and non-profit organizations. The CRD is also a good source for info on self-care programs and for respite assistance. “With many organizations offering support and services, it can be difficult to sort out the specific type of resource or program best suited for your needs. Therefore, this directory is compiled for you — the caregiver — as its primary focus.” – DOD Military Caregiver Support.
To access it online copy, click to warriorcare.dodlive.mil/files/2019/08/Caregiver-Directory-2019-Edition.pdf. To download a digital copy of the CRD or to request a hard copy, click to warriorcare.dodlive.mil/caregiverresources. For information about VA resources, visit VA Caregiver Support.
For Internet assistance, go to your local county library. For questions concerning veterans benefits and to obtain needed forms call Georgia Henry, Avery County Veterans Service Office, at (828) 733-8211. Comments can be emailed to Jim Sramek at averycountydav@gmail.com.
