UCMJ Applicability to Retirees
The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the Defense Department’s authority to prosecute retired service members for crimes they commit, even after retirement. The court recently chose not to hear the case of a retired Marine who was court-martialed for a sexual assault he committed three months after leaving the service in August 2015. By not accepting the case, Larrabee v. the United States, the court upheld the status quo: that military retirees are subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice. The denial of Larrabee’s petition marks the high court’s second rebuff in a year of a case involving a military retiree accused of non-military crimes in retirement.
Retired Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Steven Larrabee was convicted of sexually assaulting a bartender, the wife of an active-duty Marine, at a bar in Iwakuni, Japan, where he worked as a civilian. He had been retired — technically, placed on the Fleet Marine Corps Reserve status list — for three months. Following a general court-martial in which he wore civilian clothes, Larrabee was sentenced to eight years’ confinement, a reprimand and a dishonorable discharge. In a pre-trial agreement, Larrabee’s prison term was reduced to 10 months. Larrabee served his sentence but tried to have his conviction overturned on appeal, arguing that he should have been tried in a civilian court, as the offenses occurred after he was retired.
Attorneys argued that the case should have been considered by the U.S. Supreme Court because they have far-reaching consequences for military retirees. The law stipulates that “retired members of a regular component of the armed forces who are entitled to pay” and “members of the Fleet Marine Corps Reserve” are subject to court-martial jurisdiction. The reasoning, the government argues, is that retirement is simply a change of military status and retired personnel are subject to recall should the need arise. But Stephen Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor who represented Larrabee, said that this argument no longer holds true with the rise of the reserve component. He called the idea that retirees are reserved for future service “anachronistic,” adding that military retirees are no longer among the “pool of persons at the ready” and thus should not be subject to the UCMJ. “Increasingly, the function has been performed by reserves, not retirees,” he said.
The very act of receiving retired pay is interpreted to mean that retired personnel are choosing to keep a relationship with the military and accept all that goes with the choice not to terminate their commission or request a discharge. The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the Larrabee case may not be the end of the legal road for the retired Marine. According to Vladeck, Larrabee may consider suing for back pay in the Court of Federal Claims. Vladeck believes his client is entitled to do so under the Military Pay Act.
