VA’s Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) is excited to announce a new benefit for Veterans and VA employees. Last November, VCS launched www.ShopVCS.com, an online shopping site exclusively available to Veterans enrolled in VA, their families, and VA employees. This shopping experience offers thousands of products from hundreds of name brands with the ability to easily and securely shop from any device including desktop, smartphone or tablet. ShopVCS.com features products ranging from sportswear, jewelry, home décor, appliances, electronics, military items, health and beauty, Made-in-USA brands, Veteran-Owned brands, and much more.
ShopVCS.com serves as an expanded catalog of items not offered in Patriot Stores, the retail shops located in the VA hospitals and clinics. Ticketing and travel services are also available which include deals for: hotels, theme parks, movie tickets, concert tickets and much more. Registration is free and Veterans enrolled in VA, their family members and VA employees are eligible to register at ShopVCS.com as authorized customers.
Proceeds from your purchases are given back to the Veteran community in support of VA programs such as: National Rehabilitation Adaptive Sports Games, Vets Crisis Suicide Prevention, Fisher House, Women Veteran Programs, National Disaster Relief, Homeless Veterans programs, and much more. Veteran Canteen Service operates as a self-sustaining entity. Sales and income are used to sustain the operation with the goal of “giving back” to the VA community in support of programs or initiatives that serve to enhance the quality of life for Veterans, their families and those who provide for their care. Veterans, their families, and VA employees can sign up to shop at ShopVCS.com.
For Internet assistance, go to your local county library. For questions concerning veterans benefits and to obtain needed forms call Georgia Henry, Avery County Veterans Service Office, at (828) 733-8211. Comments can be emailed to Jim Sramek at averycountydav@gmail.com.
