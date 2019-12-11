Wartime Pension Benefits
The VA provides a non-service-connected pension (https://benefits.va.gov/pension) for wartime veterans with low incomes and who are more than 64 years old, or to wartime veterans who are totally and permanently disabled for reasons not related to their military service. The pension is intended to provide a guaranteed minimum income for veterans who qualify.
Pension Eligibility Criteria for Wartime Veterans Pension
The veteran was discharged from service under conditions other than dishonorable, AND The veteran served at least 90 days of active military service, one day of which was during a wartime period. If the veteran entered active duty after Sept. 7, 1980, generally the veteran must have served at least 24 months or the full period for which called or ordered to active duty (There are exceptions to this rule), AND
The veteran’s countable family income is below a yearly limit set by law (The yearly limit on income is set by Congress), AND
The veteran is age 65 or older, OR, The veteran is permanently and totally disabled, not due to his/her own willful misconduct.
How to Apply for Wartime Veterans Pension
The NVF strongly recommends that you seek out the assistance of a Veteran Service Officer (VSO) when filing a Wartime Veterans Pension claim. The VSO will assist you in filling out the paperwork, gathering the required documentation, and tracking the status of the claim at no cost. Most Veterans Organizations and the veterans affairs departments for each state have VSOs. If you would like some assistance in finding a VSO near you, call (888) 777-4443.
You can apply for the Wartime Veterans Pension by filling out VA Form 21-526, Veterans Application for Compensation and/or Pension. If you have applied previously, you should use VA Form 21-527. The VA’s benefits hotline number is 1 (800) 827-1000. For more information about the Wartime Veterans Pension feel free to call the National Veterans Foundation at (888) 777-4443 or submit a request for assistance by clicking to https://nvf.org/veterans-request-assistance.
For Internet assistance, go to your local county library. For questions concerning veterans benefits and to obtain needed forms call Georgia Henry, Avery County Veterans Service Office, at (828) 733-8211. Comments and suggestions on the Veterans’ Corner or DAV can be emailed to Jim Sramek at averycountydav@gmail.com.
