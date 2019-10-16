Plasma Laser Balls
Instead of beaming a flashing light or shouting over a loudspeaker to keep people away from sensitive areas, new technology being developed could allow troops to fire a laser that can form a “plasma ball” that talks to the potential intruders. The Laser Induced Plasma Effect program is part of the Joint Non-lethal Weapons Directorate program to find ways to deter, stun, basically stop adversaries short of killing them.
Use of directed energy, or lasers, includes heating up a target’s skin to extremely uncomfortable levels without burning them, blasting confusing noises or giving voice commands such as, “Stop or we’ll be forced to fire upon you.” It can pass through glass into a building but not yet penetrate other solid barriers, so in its initial stages, the technology would be best used to protect static areas such as forward bases or permanent installations. But with the right power source setup, a device could be mounted to a small vehicle and make for mobile crowd control or another tool for vehicle patrols to keep people away from convoys.
Researchers are fine tuning how to pass sound waves through the laser and they recently completed another round of testing. Part of that involves tweaking algorithms to create human speech in the right wavelengths. The next steps are to push distances out of the short range of a laboratory setting to 100 meters, then to multiple kilometers.
This past year researchers have been adjusting high and low frequencies to mimic human speech. Early speech mimicking has provided a boost to the program. For voice commands, the quality doesn’t have to be crystal clear to get the message across, A mobile phone speaker runs at about 8 kilohertz and the human voice ranges to 20 kilohertz. So, there’s leeway in the fidelity of the sound. The laser causes a similar effect that a jet airplane does when it creates a sonic boom.
The hurdle is creating the effect in a portable 5- to 10-kHz laser. The laser strips away electrons and creates a white ball. That’s what the recipient would see, or feel, on the other end of the laser device. The skin heating option works in a very similar way, but to a different effect. The laser-induced plasma weapon uses very high-energy lasers at a very short pulse rate to strip the electrons off a gas, creating plasma. That is then used to poke through clothing and drill smaller than microscopic holes in a person’s skin. The drilling doesn’t cause damage but it does set off nerve responses, making the person very uncomfortable.
