Vet Myths
Here’s something everyone can agree on: The way the public views veterans isn’t always accurate. Take the assumption that all veterans have served in combat and have post-traumatic stress disorder, for example. Or that people only go into the military because they can’t get into college. Those are just a couple of the “persistent, recycled myths” about veterans that Syracuse University researchers addressed during a session at the Student Veterans of America.
Myth 1: Veterans are a small subset of the population. The number that’s often thrown out is one percent, but that applies to active duty troops. As of 2017, federal data show veterans make up eight percent of the U.S. population, with post-9/11 veterans the fastest-growing group among them.
Myth 2: Veterans join the military because they could not get into college and are uneducated. According to federal data collected in the 2017 Current Population Survey, 35 percent of post-9/11 veterans have a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 31 percent of all veterans and 32 percent of the general U.S. population. Education benefits tend to be a top recruiting incentive, and the military promotes and prepares service members for post-secondary education. Other research has found this to be true as well. A 2017 RAND Corporation study found education to be one of the most commonly cited reasons new recruits gave for joining the military.
Myth 3: The military is a homogeneous population. The fact of the matter is the military is the most diverse, ethnically and racially diverse, public institution. Not everyone is male and white. While veterans are predominantly male, and the majority are white, women are the fastest growing group of veterans. Racial minorities make up a higher proportion of the post-9/11 veteran population than older veterans. They also come from a variety of states, family backgrounds and life experiences that add to their diversity.
Myth 4: Veterans have a limited skill set and pursue careers similar to their military specialization. There’s this common misconception that what you did in the military is what you’re going to do post military life. The majority actually wanted to pursue something completely different. In the researchers’ survey of more than 8,500 service members, veterans, reservists and military dependents, 55 percent said they wanted to pursue a different career not related to their MOS. There was a similar split among entrepreneurs, about half of whom started a business related to their military skills.
Myth 5: Veterans are broken heroes. This myth has made its way even to college campuses, where veteran advocates are working hard to change the narrative. The truth is, we are less likely to see somebody in counseling for service-connected disability than we are for stress related to being a nontraditional student.
For Internet assistance, go to your local county library. For questions concerning veterans benefits and to obtain needed forms call Georgia Henry, Avery County Veterans Service Office, at (828) 733-8211. Comments can be emailed to Jim Sramek at averycountydav@gmail.com.
