STATESVILLE — Avery County High School FFA took four members to the James River Equipment John Deere Dealership in Statesville on Nov. 14 to compete in Gator Wars for the Western half of the state.
The purpose of the John Deere Gator Wars event is to stimulate interest, encourage proficiency development and recognize excellence of students using skills in agricultural mechanics. This event is sponsored by the John Deere FFA Alumni Affiliate and local John Deere dealerships.
Three qualifying teams from both East and West Gator Wars will meet at the North Carolina FFA State Convention to compete, where they will diagnose problems on a John Deere Gator and get the machine running. Avery’s team took third place in the West Gator Wars, which qualifies the team for the state competition in June.
Congratulations are extended to Ethan Laws, Dakota Hudson, Adrian Shook and Cameron Burnop. For more information about FFA, contact Dewayne Krege or Gretchen Blackburn at Avery County High School. This is just one of the many competitions, leadership opportunities, career connections and service learning activities FFA is involved in.
