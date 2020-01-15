BOONE — Avery County Schools was well represented on Saturday, Jan 11, in the NC Northwestern Regional Science and Engineering Fair (NCSEF) and the NC Northwestern Student Academy of Sciences (NCSAS) Competition held at the Reich College of Education at Appalachian State University.
Avery Middle School and Avery High School had outstanding projects in all areas of competition. Avery Middle School students were coached by April Cheuvront and Chantae Hoilman. Avery High School students were coached by Coleman Bailey, Susan Hawkins and Eddie Clark.
Avery Middle School students received numerous awards. Students placing first, second and third place will advance to the NC State Science and Engineering Fair at NC State University on March 28 and the NC Student Academy of Sciences Competition at the NC School of Science and Math on March 27:
- Kella Clark (Environmental Science) — “Holly Jolly Phytoremediation, Can aquatic plants clean glyphosate contaminated waters?” Honorable Mention NCSEF, second place NCSAS.
- Meadow Cheuvront, Bob Greer, Campbell Moody (Environmental Science) — “Finding a Biodegradable Plastic using Manure and Maitake Mushrooms.” Third place NCSEF and third place NCSAS.
- Ben Jordan, Hunter Jones (Physics/Mathematics) — “Finding the Highest Sum by Rolling Dice.” Second place NCSAS.
- Aaron Ayers (Mathematics) — “Calculating the most Cost Effective Method of Treating Water in Underdeveloped Countries.” Honorable Mention NCSEF, Third place, $25 Water Award, and first place NCSAS.
- Abbie Burleson (Physics) — “Chilly Filly; What type of Saddle Pad Keeps a horse the coolest?” Honorable Mention NCSEF and first place NCSAS.
- Hudson Hall (Physics) — “The most Fire Retardant Material for House Construction.” Second place NCSAS.
- Camryn Clark (Physics) — “Soccer Balls.” Third place NCSEF.
- Mia Mattern and Brealin Maya (Chemistry) — “Colors to Dye for.” First place NCSEF, First place NCSAS.
- Abby Miller (Chemistry) — “Permanency of Permanent Markers.” Second place NCSAS.
- Roma Benfield (Behavioral Science) — “My Class Bias on Race.” Judges Award.
- Tylie Walsh and Zyia Maya (Behavioral Science) — “It’s Mint to Be.” First place NCSAS.
- McKinley Wilson and Gracie Queen (Biological Science) — “Ball Python Weight Gain.” First place NCSAS.
- Willa Patience and Izzabelle Wilson (Biological Science) — “Heart Rate.” Second place NCSAS.
- Allie Dale and Betsy Daniel (Biological Science) — “Horse Treats.” Honorable Mention NCSEF.
Avery High School Received the following awards:
- Brook Cheuvront (Physics/Space Science) — First place NCSEF and NCSAS.
- Emma Kitchin (Environmental Science) — First place NCSEF and NCSAS.
- Cassie Bailey and Autumn Rainey (Physics) — First place NCSEF and NCSAS.
- Matthew Knowles (Engineering/Technology) — First place NCSEF and NCSAS.
