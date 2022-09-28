BANNER ELK — Avery’s scouting population is growing with the establishment of another troop.
In 2019, Scouts BSA began allowing girls to join the organization. Girls were allowed to join Cub Scouts in years prior, but was not allowed to join the upper ranks or troops. In Avery, the inspiration for a girl troop came when Sadie Ledford, who was a Cub Scout, crossed over into the troop age.
Ledford was a part of Pack 807, which is for boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade. Alice Courtland is the cub master for P807. Boys in P807 join Troop 807, which is for ages 11 to 18. Ledford’s father, Kevin Ledford, is the scoutmaster for T807. In June of this year, Troop 4807 was started for the girl members of Scouts BSA. Kendra Hughes is currently in training to be the scoutmaster for T4807, which has a few members but is welcoming more. All three groups are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk.
“Scouting is great for all children,” said Ann Wolf, president of Banner Elk Kiwanis. “It exposes them to all sorts of things, and they get experiences that they wouldn’t usually get otherwise.”
Scouts begin by learning basic scout skills, such as knot tying, first aid, cooking, swimming and community service, Courtland said. For the first six to nine months, the Scouts focus more on learning skills rather than earning merit badges, she said. A huge part of Scouting is learning leadership skills, which Scouts learn through teaching the younger Scouts. For example, all three units went camping the last weekend in September, and the older Scouts had to teach the younger ones how to tie knots, Courtland said.
Essentially, the Scouts are training now for the Klondike Derby the first weekend in November, which takes place at MacRae Meadows. The Klondike Derby is a competition of Scout skills that both boys and girls are welcome to participate in. Units from the Daniel Boone Council, which is based in Asheville and covers Western North Carolina, including T807 and T4807, come to compete, as well as some that come from as far away as Georgia, Courtland explained.
Also in November, P807 will be working with the Veteran’s Day flag ceremony at Newland Elementary School.
“That’s an honor,” Courtland said. “That’s what we’re supposed to be. Count on the Scouts to be able to do flag ceremonies, flag retirements and things like that.”
The purpose of Scouts BSA is to create leaders and instill morals and values as stated in the Scout Oath and Law in its members, Courtland said. In less words, it’s about “making little people into better big people,” she said.
P807 meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays at Banner Elk Christian Fellowship. T807 and T4807 are linked troops, so they meet together at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays at Banner Elk Christian Fellowship after P807’s meeting. Children can join Cub Scouts or Scouts BSA at any time during the year, even after recruitment. To join, parents can go to beascout.org or call or text Courtland at (828) 301-7139.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.