RALEIGH — The race for the North Carolina Commissioner of Labor features a familiar face for many Avery County residents. Josh Dobson (R), the representative for the state’s 85th district for the past seven years, is running against Jessica Holmes (D) in a bid to head the NC Department of Labor, as well as serve on the Council of State.
The Commissioner of Labor is tasked with providing regulatory oversight to the state’s workforce. The department administers regulations, conducts inspections and leads the Occupational Safety and Health Division. Cherie Berry, the current labor commissioner, chose not to run for a sixth term, leaving the seat open without an incumbent for the first time since 2001.
Background
Aside from having their photo featured on the inside of elevators across the state, the office of state labor commissioner comes with many additional duties, which interested both candidates enough to run for office. Dobson holds a Masters of Public Administration from Appalachian State University and has served as a country commissioner for McDowell County before being elected to the NC House. Holmes achieved her Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law, and she became the youngest person in Wake County’s history to be elected to the county’s board of commissioners in 2014.
“The reason the position had such appeal was for two reasons. One is because it’s so consequential. The labor department has responsibility for the safety of 4 million workers in NC. The second thing was the broad nature of the job. Everything from housing inspections for migrant workers to wage enforcement. Every ride in every carnival has to be inspected by the state labor department. The broad nature of the job and the consequential nature of the job are the two things that appealed to me. And the timing was right,” Dobson said.
“I chose to run for Labor Commissioner because I have a demonstrated passion for the statutory duties of the role to ensure safe and healthy work environments for workers, legal experience and political background to effectively run the Department of Labor. I have spent the majority of my legal career focusing on labor and employment law and workers’ rights. I’ve used my time as a county commissioner to successfully put forth family friendly policies such as paid parental leave and paid family illness leave so workers don’t have to choose between their jobs and caring for sick loved ones,” Holmes said in an email.
The new work environment
The COVID-19 pandemic has posed added challenges to the state’s work environment, as businesses adjust to ensure that workers are protected through the utilization of personal protective equipment. Both candidates said that if they are elected, they will ensure that employers are following state health guidelines during the pandemic.
“The oversight responsibility will the stay the same. It will be to keep the employees of North Carolina safe. There will be new things to look at, such as wearing masks in the workplace, how employees are socially distanced during lunch breaks and, if it’s a manufacturing facility, how are employees separated while they’re working. I’m sure the labor department will have a role in that,” Dobson said.
“Preventative measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus are critical to ensure that all of our businesses are able to reopen at full capacity as quickly as possible and as safely as possible. Accordingly, I will collaboratively work with employers and employees to ensure proper guidance and education about prevention and best practices based on science and data including ensuring access to personal protective equipment and social distancing (are followed). As appropriate, inspectors will help ensure implementation and facilitate support from the Department of Labor,” Holmes said.
Minimum Wage
Another role of the Commissioner of Labor is to enforce wage laws and settle disputes between employers and employees over pay disagreements. Both candidates chimed in on the support, or lack thereof, for a $15 minimum wage. The candidates also agreed on the need for the department to settle wage disputes fairly and quickly.
“I want to focus on getting (those disputes) done as fairly and quickly as possible because the employee and employer need certainty when those disputes come up,” Dobson said. “Rarely do complex problems have simplistic solutions, and to put a number (or wage) out there for every business across our state without thinking about the unintended consequences is not a good strategy. I pushed hard for a $15 minimum wage for every state employee in NC. Also, in the budget, I pushed for a $15 minimum wage for group home workers in our private group homes, but the budget was vetoed.”
“My opponent and I share in common our support for a $15 minimum wage for state employees. I believe all employees deserve to earn a living wage and therefore support an increase in the minimum wage with a goal of getting all employees to $15 an hour. One specific area of focus for me as Labor Commissioner to ensure fair compensation is to improve the outcomes for workers who seek assistance from the Department of Labor regarding wage and hour disputes,” Holmes explained. “Also, I will advocate for legislative measures such as increasing unemployment benefits which has been further exposed as inefficient considering the high unemployment rates due to the pandemic.”
Bipartisanship
Both candidates say they are seeking to work across party lines to promote the welfare of the state’s workforce. Dobson added an extra point to work closely with the agriculture community. One of the duties of the labor commissioner is to ensure that housing for migrant workers, who work in both the western and eastern part of the state, is up to code.
“The first thing is setting a tone of collaboration. In the General Assembly, I tried to work across party lines and work together with everybody that was there. I will still have that kind of approach to governing, because I think people want a kind of politics that is less divisive and brings people together. I think the labor department is a great place to start for that type of governing. The second thing is strengthening the relationship with the agriculture community. Agriculture is a big deal in NC,” Dobson said.
“The Council of State should work collaboratively with the Governor’s office and all members of the General Assembly. I’ll be proactive in sharing best practices and weighing in on legislation regarding working families. The responsibility of the Labor Commissioner to ensure the safety, health, and general well-being of North Carolina’s over 4 million workers supersedes politics or partisanship, and I will lead the Department of Labor accordingly,” Holmes said.
Conclusion
“First I would like to say I can’t thank the people of Avery County enough for allowing me the opportunity to serve over the last eight years in the state house. Being a graduate of Avery High School and then getting to represent my area has been an opportunity of a lifetime. Going forward with the labor department, my job will be to wake up every day to make sure the employees of North Carolina are safe, and the best way to do that are through education, training and collaboration. That’s the way I governed in the state house, and that’s the way I’ll govern as Commissioner of Labor,” Dobson said.
“My number one priority is to ensure safe and healthy work environments for all North Carolinians; this is particularly critical right now in the midst of the greatest public health crisis of our lifetimes,” Holmes noted. “Moreover, I will work diligently to ensure workplace rights such as recovering earned wages and addressing employment discrimination. My administration will be a resource for both businesses and workers with a focus on fairness and equity. I will work with businesses to be proactive about implementing best practices and to prevent workplace accidents. I’ll implement enhanced training initiatives and encourage collaboration between workers and businesses to ensure all relevant parties are at the table making decisions and finding solutions to ensure safe and healthy work environments.”
