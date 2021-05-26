NEWLAND — For the past 10 years, the Avery County Pregnancy and Resource Center has been helping women navigate the challenges of starting a family and offering the resources to help them do so. Now, the community has the opportunity to help the ACPRC by contributing to its annual fundraiser, which is held only once a year.
Numerous churches around the area have already volunteered for the effort by reaching out to the ACPRC and receiving several baby bottles that members put change and cash into during church services. These bottles can also be found at local businesses and other organizations. To receive baby bottles, or to donate, the ACPRC can be contacted by calling (828) 733-2400.
ACPRC Director Judy Greene says that the organization runs entirely through the donations it receives in order to provide women with vital information and resources like clothes, diapers, wipes, cribs, strollers and other items that mothers-to-be or current mothers may need to care for their young ones. Mothers are even provided “baby bucks,” which they earn after taking part in an educational program that they can redeem for baby supplies.
“Our mission is to support and help them through the journey,” Greene said. “We encourage them to do doctor visits, health checks and all that during pregnancy and after the baby is born. Health is important to us. We’re not a medical facility, but we encourage them to go to the doctor, and if they get a doctor slip signed that they went for a health check, then we give them baby bucks for that, too. They earn just by taking care of themselves and the baby.”
The center’s educational program helps current mothers and expecting mothers follow best practices for caring for their infant, such as how to breastfeed, potty train and ensure that the baby’s shots are up to date, among other critical factors for raising a healthy, happy child. Mothers are also provided a resource sheet of other organizations across the area where they can go to receive assistance.
The ACPRC started as a ministry of the Avery Baptist Association, of which 25 member churches are a part of, including Oak Grove Baptist Church in Newland. Pastor Ron Greene of Oak Grove says that the center provides an opportunity for churches to not only offer support to the mothers of Avery County, but to encourage and share the gospel with them as well.
“The center is absolutely free,” Ron said. “We want them to come back to be educated, to learn the do’s and don’ts. It’s also an opportunity for us to witness to them and encourage them to be in a Bible study. They get credit for all of that. If they bring their husband or their boyfriend, they get baby bucks for that. Just for coming, they get baby bucks for that, too. Encouragement is a huge, huge ministry that we have.”
As part of the ministry’s Bible study, Greene said that the leaders at the center have used the stories like “The Road to Emmaus,” in which two travelers encounter the resurrected Jesus, as a common source for encouragement, but scripture readings vary and tend to be tailored to the individual.
“The Bible verses are curtailed to what’s going on in that moment in time and what kind of help they need. We have had people saved before, absolutely,” Ron said. “Paul says in Corinthians that we should comfort people in the way that God has comforted us.”
The ACPRC welcomes women in all circumstances and provides care and support in a nonjudgmental way. Moreover, as part of its ministry of encouragement, the ACPRC encourages pregnant women to pursue marriage, and ACPRC does not support abortion.
Additionally, since the ministry continues to grow, the ACPRC is looking to welcome a bilingual person to its staff. The individual will be supported by current staff members and has the opportunity to be compensated for their work, which can be completed on a part-time basis at around two to four hours per week.
Avery County Pregnancy and Resource Center is located at 1808 Millers Gap Highway in Newland and is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments are flexible and can be made by calling (828) 733-2400. For more information, click to averypregnancycenter.com.
