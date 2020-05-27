NEWLAND — With the movement of North Carolina last week into Phase 2 of reopening according to governmental plans, Avery County Parks and Recreation is moving ahead with plans to safely open its community pool, “The Dive-In,” for its second season of use.
As per Phase 2 guidelines, the pool will be open at limited capacity of no greater than 50 people, with pool use restricted only to those who place advanced reservations for one of the two sessions in which the pool will be available, either a 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. time slot or a session from 2 to 5 p.m. Pool parties may also be reserved in advance, with only a 6 to 8 p.m. time slot available.
“The gym itself is still closed until June under the current orders, but our goal is to open the pool on Friday, June 12,” Avery Parks and Recreation Director Robbie Willis said. “We’re going to have two sessions each day by reservation only, with 50-plus people in each session. We’ll still have our nightly pool parties available for reservation only from 6 to 8 p.m. We had pool parties during the day last year, but because of COVID, we’re not allowed to do that at this time.”
With safety of patrons at the forefront, Willis explained the multiple measures that he and his staff are taking to ensure the sanitation of the pool complex and in keeping those using the facility healthy.
“We’ll have hand sanitizer stations and signage about social spacing, adhering to all of those things per CDC guidelines,” Willis explained. “Anyone wishing to attend the pool must do so by reservation only, so people will have to call in to us at the pool beginning Monday, June 1. Pool staff will be accepting reservations beginning on that date for the opening of the pool June 12. Also, we will only be making reservations for an advance of around 14 days, because it wouldn’t be fair to have a certain few people or a family reserving the pool for every day of the summer, but only showing up for maybe 20 of those days we’re open. It’s going to be pretty restricted and regimented when it comes to observing social interaction around the pool.”
Parks and Rec. Department staff are also adhering to strict measures to ensure that the pool complex, its patrons and employees are in line with necessary regulations to assure the public of a safe environment to visit in light of the current pandemic.
“We’re going to be checking the temperatures of people coming to the pool, and parents will be required to sign a basic COVID waiver of liability for their children and themselves,” Willis added. “We will have the touchless thermometers to be able to measure temperatures by the forehead and make sure than no one is at the pool with a fever. We’re also limiting areas such as restroom facilities to 50-percent capacity and sanitizing restrooms after each use.”
Measures taken by the department have been approved and are in line with recommendations by both the CDC and Toe River Health District.
“Diane Creek with Toe River Health District met with myself, pool employees and county officials last week by conference call to discuss the opening, and our plan received the district’s blessing to move forward,” Willis said. “However, if we have any problem with kids not following the rules, we will be shut down, so it will be up to everyone who comes to do things the right way.”
Willis added that the pool is prepared for users at this time, but a period of at least a week is needed for training of staff on the COVID-related measures, in addition to the normal training necessary by lifeguards and staff for the day-to-day operations of the complex.
“All of our staff will be wearing masks, including our lifeguards on the stands, except when they sit in their seats,” Willis said. “Each individual lifeguard will have their own CPR mask attached to their waist belt, where last year we had two or three masks for the entire facility that were located in first aid kits. We’ve had to get tons of masks and gloves of all sizes, as well as face shields and other items that are still being shipped to us. If we have any COVID case that gets traced back to the pool, we’d also be forced to shut down.”
Although the department has experienced similar shutdown measures as many county offices and civic businesses, the Parks and Recreation Department staff have made productive use of the time without customers by completing a number of in-house projects to enhance the department’s primary building and campus.
“We’ve had to cut our budget back for the coming year, but with only three of us here full time, we’ve repainted the entire interior of the gymnasium, as well as installed trim work upstairs and replaced boards. We’ve painted outside and worked at the Green Valley Park and continue to do some trail work,” Willis noted. “By the time we open, which will hopefully be by the end of June, we’ll also have the parking lot repaved and the roof resealed. It’s been kind of a mixed blessing maintenance wise, being able to get a lot of stuff done, but it’s also been odd with not having people around the building.”
As with many sports, outdoors and recreation-related schedules across the region, camps with the Avery department have also been affected. Willis shared that the annual Tommy Burleson Basketball Camp, a staple of more than three decades each third week of July at the Rock Gym, has been canceled due to the pandemic. The department is still tentatively planning to host its annual Baseball Camp, however, which occurs around the first week of August.
Willis added that regional senior softball teams may also gather for organized practices again once permission is given to the department to allow people to gather on the field for games.
For more information on Avery Parks and Recreation Department, call (828) 733-8266. To reserve space during a session at the Dive-In or to reserve a day for a pool party, call (828) 737-0126 after 9 a.m. on June 1.
