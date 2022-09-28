NEWLAND — Avery Morrison Library has been hosting a series of permaculture workshops throughout the month of September.
Johnny Baer, owner of Baer Roots Ecological Property Management, has been delivering the workshops. The first two workshops were “Intro to Permaculture” and “Five Weeds You Could Be Eating.” Each workshop is standalone, so attendees could choose to go to just one or all four.
The topic for Thursday, Sept. 22, was “Plant Once, Harvest for a Lifetime,” in which Baer taught about perennial vegetables and other edible plants. The information from the workshop would also be conducive to foraging, as many of the plants he mentioned grow in natural abundance in the High Country.
The Jerusalem artichoke, also known as a sunchoke, is a tuberous sunflower. The tuber is like a root vegetable, and it is crunchy and nutty, landing somewhere in between the texture of water chestnuts and potatoes, Baer said. The shoots of the Solomon’s seal plant are also edible, and while they are similar to asparagus, Baer said this plant “blows asparagus out of the water.”
In terms of berries, there’s plenty to grow and forage in our area, Baer said. Along with blackberries, there’s also chokeberries and serviceberries. Chokeberries, also known as aronia berries, are edible but are extremely bitter. As raisins, though, they lose some of their astringency and their flavor improves, Baer said. With some sugar or honey, chokeberry juice is similar to cranberry juice and has antioxidant properties. Serviceberries, which are typically called sarvis berries here, have a taste that some say is similar to blueberries, but others say has a hint of almond, grape or cherry as well. They’re often just eaten raw, but can be turned into jams or jellies or baked into pies or puddings.
Wild plants are nutritious and resilient, Baer said. Berries are an especially resilient and reliable food plant, he said, as they don’t get much disease and are almost guaranteed to produce every year.
When in doubt about a plant’s ID or whether or not it’s edible, Baer said to mark it and check on it throughout the year. Watching its phases, like when it’s flowering or bearing fruit, will help determine what the plant is, whether or not it’s safe to eat and when it should be harvested, he said.
“The best way to learn about them is to go out and find them after you read about them,” Baer said at the workshop. “The best way to learn about plants is to interact with them.”
Baer introduced an array of literature at the workshop. The following are just a few of the books he had on hand:
- “The Forager’s Harvest” by Samuel Thayer
- “Perennial Vegetables” by Eric Toensmeier
- “Botany in a Day” by Thomas J. Elpel
- “Wildflowers and Plant Communities of the Southern Appalachian Mountains and Piedmont” by Timothy P. Spira
The final permaculture workshop will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Avery County Library Community Room. The topic will be “Scything to Manage the Garden, Farm, or Orchard” and, like all the other workshops, is free and open to the public. For more information on the subject, or to contact Baer, visit www.baerroots.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.