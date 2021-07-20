AVERY — As Avery County schools welcome back students this fall, Avery Middle School will also be welcoming a new administrator, Dr. Kim Coleman.
Formerly the assistant principal at Avery County High School, Coleman will transition into her new role with the middle schoolers for the 2021-22 school year. Coleman has lived in Avery for the last two years but she has been an educator for much longer than that. As a classroom middle school teacher for 19 years, Coleman taught sixth, seventh and eighth grades in science, math, language arts and social studies. A jack of all trades, Coleman was additionally a middle school science instructional coach for two years.
“During my time in Avery County, I have enjoyed attending many athletic and cultural events at the high school and in the community,” Coleman said. “Avery County has welcomed me and my family with open arms. We are blessed to be a part of such a loving and supportive community.”
COVID-19 has made Coleman “more thankful for our students and families than ever before,” she said. While the absence of students during times of shutdown and quarantine was “heartbreaking,” Coleman said the experience reaffirmed the importance of teachers and other school staff in the lives of students.
Coleman recognizes that many students and families will face challenges during the next school year due to COVID-19, such as knowledge gaps, attendance and social-emotional challenges among others.
“I look forward to working with students, families and school staff to help resolve issues and to rebuild the sense of community within the Avery Middle family that has been lessened due to the isolations of COVID-19,” Coleman said.
Moving into the new school year, Coleman said that she is excited for students and staff to come back to school and is hopeful for a level of normalcy that will allow students to return to activities that enable students to have fun while learning.
“I will be extra vigilant in trying to really look at as many faces during the day. I want to make sure that those faces look healthy, happy and optimistic each day,” Coleman said. “I want to make sure that every student and staff member of Avery Middle knows how happy I am to see them at school each day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.