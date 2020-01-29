LEDGER — A Newland man was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors following an incident with a high school basketball official at the conclusion of Avery High School’s varsity boys basketball game at Mitchell High School on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Jerry Dale Jones, 47, of Licklog Road in Newland was charged with misdemeanor assault of a sports official, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor resisting a public officer after Jones allegedly struck high school basketball official Tony Sherrill immediately after the end of the Avery-Mitchell basketball game, according to arrest warrants from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the magistrate’s order, Jones “unlawfully and willfully did assault and strike Sherrill in the face” after the basketball contest concluded. The order states that Jones “caused a breach of the peace...” with actions consisting of “pointing a finger in the victim’s face and stating ‘That’s a (expletives deleted) call!’ then striking Sherrill in the side of the face.”
The report states that Jones “unlawfully and willfully did resist, delay and obstruct Deputy Justin Biddix of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office by refusing to listen to verbal commands and attempting to lunge toward the victim after being restrained by the officer.”
In responding to the incident, North Carolina High School Athletic Association Executive Director Que Tucker released the following statement: “We are aware of an incident involving an Avery County fan who allegedly assaulted one of our basketball officials. The NCHSAA staff has spoken with school administrators for both schools and believe that this situation is being resolved in an appropriate manner. Since it is our understanding the game official elected to press charges against the individual in question, the NCHSAA will not comment further.”
In addition to the listed charges, Jones is not to be on the property of Mitchell High School or have contact with Sherrill in any way, according to the court documents.
Jones is also barred from attending any sanctioned NCHSAA sporting event for a one-year period, according to Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman.
“It’s just an unfortunate incident that transpired during the game, and I regret something like that happened,” Brigman said. “Although we may agree or disagree with an official’s calls, they are the game officials and their decision stands. My heart goes out to the team and child involved, but we hope that all of our spectators will refrain from such actions in the future.”
Jones was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Mitchell County court on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
