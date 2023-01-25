Mountain Times Publications and The Avery Journal-Times news team is pleased to welcome the addition of Appalachian State students Jonathan “Jony” Apolinar, Grace Ficara and Carli Johnson as the newspaper’s spring interns. The trio joins Avery High school senior Kelli Blackburn, who is a golf and softball student-athlete at ACHS and is currently serving as a sports intern at The AJT and begins their internships with the newspaper this week.
Apolinar hails from Coats in Harnett County, and is a senior public health major and photography minor at App State.
“What interested me the most about interning at The Avery Journal Times was the ability to combine my studies into one organization, as well as being able to shed light on local public health topics as well as put my photography skills to use.
In his spare time, Apolinar enjoys being active, whether it's hiking, rock climbing, snowboarding, or playing basketball. During his leisure time, he enjoys trying new foods from different cultures and enjoys the game of chess.
Ficara is a junior from the Charlotte-area town of Noda, who is majoring in journalism with a minor in political science.
“I am passionate about journalism because I enjoy learning about other people and the stories that make a community whole,” Ficara said. “This semester, I am really looking forward to getting to know the Avery County community and being able to improve my writing and reporting skills. I have been welcomed into The AJT with open arms and look forward to learning, growing and challenging myself this year.”
In her spare time, Ficara enjoys watching movies, having “family dinners” with her friends and listening to music.
Johnson is a senior from Mooresville who is majoring in journalism. “I'm looking forward to interning at The Avery Journal to gain more experience in a newsroom, sharpen my journalistic skills and get to know the community,” Johnson said. In her spare time, Johnson enjoys hiking, skiing and spending time outdoors. She also loves to travel, read and spend time with friends and family.
This semester’s interns will be assisting The AJT with reporting on local and community news, local and state government coverage, features on area people, organizations, public health and activities, as well as weekly general assignments, as well as contribute to The AJT’s online platforms and coordinated efforts with other Mountain Times Publications seasonal products and special sections.
“We are thrilled to have Kelli with Avery High School and our three App State students on board with us here at The AJT this semester. Each of them are extremely talented and enthusiastic about journalism, and are looking forward to learning more about the field as a possible career and to being part of our community and Avery County,” AJT editor Jamie Shell said. “These students are highly motivated and have a tremendously bright future. They will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to our publication during their time with us this semester, and will be visible around our community telling the stories of Avery County and its people.”
Apolinar can be reached by emailing jonathan.apolinar@averyjournal.com, Ficara may be reached at grace.ficara@averyjournal.com and Johnson can be contacted at carli.johnson@averyjournal.com. Blackburn may be reached by emailing kelli.blackburn07@gmail.com.
