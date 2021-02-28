RALEIGH — The staff of The Avery Journal-Times was recognized with five awards on Friday, Feb. 26, at the North Carolina Press Association’s annual awards ceremony. Since 2017, the newspaper has garnered a total of 24 state press awards from the NCPA.
The 2021 awards ceremony was held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic, as news outlets from across the state were honored for excellence in journalism in both editorial and advertising arenas.
AJT Reporter Luke Barber garnered four awards in his first year with newspaper, including a first-place honor in the Best Video category for his submission highlighting the woodworking talents of local craftsman Lucas Hundley. Barber also earned third-place recognition in Feature Writing for his story entitled "Every child needs a home," in which he featured Banner Elk's Grandfather home for Children and its efforts to promote hope, health and healing to traumatized youth.
Barber also earned a third-place award in the Headline Writing category for his story on the use of computer tablets for shelter animals to view and interact at the Avery Humane Society entitled, "Donated tablets reach their 'paw-tential.'"
"I'm particularly proud of the effort that each and every one of our team members put into producing our local newspapers this year. While it is always enjoyable to be recognized by your peers, the continued support of our community and readers of quality journalism is what makes me most proud,” said Mountain Times Publications group publisher Gene Fowler.
Both Barber and editor Jamie Shell received fourth-place recognition in the Community Newspaper "A" Division. Barber was recognized for General News Reporting for his story entitled "Community supports neighbors in crisis through food distribution," while Shell was recognized in the Sports Columns category for his "Call to the Pen" columns on the Avery Vikings wrestling team's first state championship, on the COVID effect on prep sports during the spring and summer of 2020, and a column reflecting on the top local sports stories in the decade of the 2010s.
"Our staff has developed a reputation for excellence and continues that this year. I am particularly proud of the way Jamie and his staff have overcome the challenges they face this year both personally and professionally with the Covid pandemic and all the many other obstacles that have hindered their efforts in spite of all these things they have still produced excellent products for Avery County week in and week out day in and day out!" Fowler added. "These awards from the North Carolina Press Association validate what our readers have known, that The Avery Journal-Times does an outstanding job of keeping the community informed."
Mountain Times Publications as a whole — which encompasses the Watauga Democrat, The Blowing Rocket, The Avery Journal-Times and The Ashe Post & Times, as well as many special publications — collected a total of 16 editorial and advertising awards.
“Our writers, photographers, design and creative services personnel take their jobs seriously and strive for excellence in what they do. These recognitions of by the NC Press Association only reinforces that commitment,” Avery Journal-Times Editor Jamie Shell said. “I’m proud of everyone for the honors they received, and I believe that each one exemplifies their dedication to their craft and concern for our community. It is an honor to work alongside such talented individuals.”
Summer Times 2020, a visitor guide, garnered second place for Niche Publication in the advertising contest. The Boone My Hometown 2019-20 relocation and community resource guide, produced in collaboration with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, received third place for Niche Publication in the advertising contest.
All About Women — a magazine previously under the direction of Anna Oakes — received a second place honor in the Magazine or Niche Publication category in the advertising contest. All About Weddings 2020 — a special edition of All About women — received second place for Niche Publication in the editorial contest.
Other staff honors:
David Rogers joined Mountain Times Publications on Nov. 10, 2020, as the editor The Blowing Rocket. Prior to this he was publisher and editor of the online publication Blowing Rock News. Rogers won nine NCPA awards for that publication in the online category Division O, including honors for sports writing, feature writing, religion reporting and a third-place recognition of General Excellence.
Moss Brennan joined Mountain Times Publications on Jan. 2, 2021, as a reporter for the Watauga Democrat. Prior to that, Brennan reported for Appalachian State University’s school newspaper, The Appalachian. Brennan received on Feb. 27, a second place award in digital storytelling and honorable mention for news writing from the North Carolina College Media Associate conference.
