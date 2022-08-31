RALEIGH — The Avery Journal-Times was honored with four awards in the North Carolina Press Association’s 2022 Editorial and Advertising contests, which were presented at a banquet on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Marketing consultant Henry Volk received first-place honors for an advertisement for the Cameo Theatre which appeared in the 2021 edition of the Winter Times seasonal publication, while former writer Marisa Mecke received a first-place award in Best Feature Reporting for her story entitled ”App State grad student trains nation’s first conservation detection K9 to sniff out bumblebee nests.” Former writer Neal Falvey was honored with two awards, a second-place honor in the category of Headline Writing for the story ”Area church feeds body and soul through hot dog ministry” and a second-place award in the category of Feature Writing for the story entitled ”Local cat group ‘fixing’ stray cat issues.”
The AJT won NCPA awards in Division A, representing community newspapers across the state and among the largest divisions in terms of number of eligible competing newspapers.
“Our writers, photographers, design and creative services personnel take their job seriously and strive for excellence in what they do. These recognitions by the NC Press Association only reinforces that commitment,” AJT Editor Jamie Shell said. “I’m proud of everyone for the honors they received, and I believe that each one exemplifies their dedication to their craft and concern for our community. It is an honor to work alongside such talented individuals.”
“As always, it’s wonderful to have recognition for your work from your colleagues and peers within the industry,” said Gene Fowler, publisher of Mountain Times Publications. “I truly feel that the editorial staff we have at Mountain Times Publications is among the best in the state. It’s my honor to work with such a talented group of people.”
Sister newspapers affiliated with Mountain Times Publications also received multiple honors. The Watauga Democrat was honored with a first place General Excellence Award — one of the most prestigious statewide awards — from the North Carolina Press Association. The newspaper was also awarded second place for General Excellence for websites, as well as eight individual awards.
The Blowing Rocket earned three awards, while the Ashe Post and Times earned one advertising award. The Ashe Post and Times competed in the Division B category, which was for newspapers between 3,500 to 10,000 total circulation while the The Blowing Rocket and Watauga Democrat competed, like The AJT, n Division A.
Mountain Times Publication staff, comprised of editorial contributors from all High Country group newspapers, also earned a second place award for the Winter Times 2021 magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.