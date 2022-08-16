NEWLAND — The Avery County Humane Society is holding a bake sale on Saturday, Aug. 20, in honor of founding member and longtime animal advocate Rachel Deal.
Deal passed away on June 14 of this year. She served on the humane society’s board of directors for more than 40 years.
Deal’s favorite way to raise funds was having a bake sale, said Gwynne Dyer, executive director of the Avery Humane Society. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and through the event, the group will highlight two things that were close to Deal’s heart: stray animals and bake sales.
“We would ask people what came to mind when they thought of Rachel, and they would always say the humane society and bake sales,” Dyer said.
All proceeds from the bake sale will go toward The Rachel Deal Fund for the Care of Stray Animals in Avery County, which will go toward food, shelter, medical care and support for the animals at the humane society, Dyer said.
“It was always very important to Rachel to always raise money for the shelter, so that’s why we started this fund in her name,” she said.
At 1 p.m., there will be a live auction of baked goods donated by restaurants and chefs in Avery County. Stonewalls’ What the Cluck food truck will also be at the event.
“Serving with the Humane Society has meant the world to me. I put my strength into the love I have for the animals, the love for all of God’s creatures,” Deal was quoted in a press release from Avery Humane Society. “As long as I have any breath in me at all, I am going to be a volunteer for the shelter. I don’t have much money, but I have time. And it has been time well spent.”
Those wishing to support The Rachel Deal Fund for the Care of Stray Animals in Avery County after the bake sale can visit the Avery Humane Society’s website at https://www.averyhumane.org/, mail a check to the center or make a donation in person.
