NEWLAND — To support the four-legged friends of the High Country, the Avery Humane Society is hosting a multi-month raffling that will continue through September and October. Featuring the grand prize of a 2021 Nissan Frontier truck, The Lucky Paws Raffle Extravaganza will raise proceeds which will contribute to the annual operating costs of the Avery Humane Society.
Executive Director of the Avery Humane Society Gwynne Dyer said that the grand prize drawing will be 6 p.m. October 21, held virtually.
“We’ve had six early bird drawings so far for different prizes, and there will be the last early bird, the September Surprise early bird drawing, in September,” Dyer said. The early bird drawings have been for $500 cash or gift certificates, and so far there have been six winners, all of whom can still enter for the grand prize.
So far, Dyer said that the Avery Humane Society has sold 550 tickets, which has already raised $55,000 for the organization. The optimum goal, Dyer said, is to reach 1,500 tickets sold.
“The community was unbelievably generous in what they gave us. We are really appreciative of everything,” Dyer said.
The Nissan truck was donated by Rusty Wallace, a NASCAR Hall of Fame driver who won the 1984 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year and the 1989 NASCAR Winston Cup Championship, and in 2005 was inducted into the North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
Along with the Nissan, the Avery Humane Society received donations from many businesses and companies across the High Country. Many of the packages the Humane Society are raffling are worth more than $1,000.
To learn more or enter the raffle, click to averyhumane.org/raffle.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.